Lebron James’ New $52M Mansion Has Largest Pool In L.A.!! (Pics Of Home)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

NBA superstar LeBron James has a new mega mansion. The basketball superstar just splashed out a whopping $52 million on this breathtaking hillside mansion in Los Angeles, California. 

The exquisite house was developed by globe-renowned architect Paul McClean, and sits in the Hollywood Hills with expansive city views and comes with a media space, lounge, wet bar, fitness center, golf simulator, billiards, cigar space, wine cellar, and an expansive wellness region with float tank, hydro tub and sauna. 

