Lebron James’ New $52M Mansion Has Largest Pool In L.A.!! (Pics Of Home)

NBA superstar LeBron James has a new mega mansion. The basketball superstar just splashed out a whopping $52 million on this breathtaking hillside mansion in Los Angeles, California.

The exquisite house was developed by globe-renowned architect Paul McClean, and sits in the Hollywood Hills with expansive city views and comes with a media space, lounge, wet bar, fitness center, golf simulator, billiards, cigar space, wine cellar, and an expansive wellness region with float tank, hydro tub and sauna.

Back in April, James created a public comment on an Instagram post from ‘Mega Mansions’ which was advertising the sale of the estate. The web site ‘The Blast’ reported that he asked “Owned by someone? On sell? Asking for a friend.”

The incredible house has the distinction of getting the biggest pool in Los Angeles. The pool wraps about the complete house, and even has a sunken couch for 12 inside of it.

Here are pics of the gorgeous house: