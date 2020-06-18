Leah Remini Rejoices Over Danny Masterson Rape Charges, Sends Warning to Scientology

WENN

The ‘Kevin Can Wait’ star has sat down with two girls accusing the previous ‘That ’70s Show’ actor of rape within the finale of her ‘Scientology and the Aftermath’ docu-series.

–

Leah Remini is seeing the rape expenses made in opposition to Danny Masterson as justice in opposition to Scientology. Shortly after information broke out that the previous star of “That ’70s Show” was formally charged with forcible rape of three girls, the Vanessa Cellucci of “Kevin Can Wait” issued a warning in opposition to the controversial group.

On Wednesday, June 17, the 50-year-old actress turned to Instagram to specific her delight. “Finally, victims are being heard when it comes to Scientology! Praise the lord!” she declared within the put up that included a hyperlink to the information. She went on to warn, “This is just the beginning Scientology, your days of getting away with it is coming to an end!”

<br />

Masterson was uncovered to be beneath investigation for sexual assault by the Los Angeles Police Department again in March 2017. At the time, the LAPD claimed that three girls have come ahead about alleged assaults completed by the actor in the course of the early 2000’s. One of the ladies was stated to be his ex-girlfriend.

After a three-year investigation, Los Angeles prosecutors filed three counts of rape by pressure or worry in opposition to Masterson on Tuesday, June 16. The subsequent morning, the Jameson “Rooster” Bennett of “The Ranch” was arrested, however was launched a number of hours later. He is dealing with up to 45 years in jail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on September 18.

In the wake of Masterson’s arrest, his lawyer Tom Mesereau said, “We’re confident that he will be exonerated when all the evidence finally comes to light and witnesses have the opportunity to testify.” On how the actor and his spouse Bijou Phillips reacted to his charging, the legal professional stated that they have been “in complete shock.”

Remini obtained concerned with Masterson’s case since he’s a member of Scientology. The actress, who has been vocal in criticizing the group since leaving the group, even invited two of his accusers to discuss concerning the actor and their life within the Church within the 2019 finale of her “Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” docu-series.

During the interview, Masterson’s ex-girlfriend Chrissie Bixler claimed that the actor admitted to having intercourse together with her when she was unconscious after they went out for drinks in 2001. She then recalled making a report to a Scientology ethics officer about it, however was met with a menace that she may very well be charged with “suppressive acts and high crimes” if she went to the police.