Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Sister Asks his Fans to Choose Love Over Hatred

Late Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide on Sunday June 14th and that has left the complete nation heartbroken and has sparked a number of debates and discussions. Today late Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kriti penned an attractive notice and shared it on social media for all his followers and well-wishers.

She flew in from the US to be with the household throughout such a important time. Expressing her grief, she stated, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok… I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona… sorry for all the pain u had to go through…if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.”

She additional added, “Your twinkling eyes taught the world how to dream, ur innocent smile revealed the true purity of ur heart. you will always be loved mera Baby and so so much more…. Whereever ur mera baby stay happy….stay fulfilled and know that everyone loved, loves u and will always love you unconditionally.”

Shweta additionally requested his followers to not unfold hate on social media, she stated, “All my pricey ones…. I do know it’s testing time… however each time there’s alternative…. select love above hatred, select kindness and compassion above anger and resentment select selflessness above selfishness and forgive…. forgive your self, forgive others and forgive everybody. Everybody is preventing their very own battles…. be compassionate to your self and be compassionate to others and everybody. Let not ur coronary heart shut everrrrrr, at any value!!!!” RIP Sushant.