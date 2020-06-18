Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ashes to be Immersed Today

On Sunday, June 14th the complete nation obtained a stunning information as actor Sushant Singh Rajput died due to suicide. While the ultimate rites happened on Monday at Pawan Hans, Vile Parle in Mumbai. His sister Shweta Singh Kirti revealed that the ceremony of immersing the ashes, ‘asthi-visarjan’ will occur right now.

Shweta Singh Kirit who stays within the US couldn’t make it for the funeral however has now safely reached Patna and she or he took to social media to share particulars in regards to the late actor’s last rites. Shweta stated, “Reached my Patna’s home safely yesterday. Thanks to everyone who was praying and who helped in the process. It was hassle-free. Today we will be doing Asthi Visarjan (Ashes Immersion) for Bhai. I again want to ask all to pray for him and send him off with all the fond memories and unconditional love in your hearts. Let’s celebrate his life and give him a very loving and happy farewell. #SushantSinghRajput.” RIP Sushant!