Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ashes Immersed in the Ganga River



Sushant Singh Rajput’s tragic demise has come as a large blow to the movie market. Everybody in the nation is taken aback with the information of the actor dying due to suicide at his Mumbai apartment. Sushant hasn’t left a note behind for men and women to know the bring about of his death and for that reason the police are taking statements of men and women shut to him to come across out the factors that compelled the actor to get this kind of a grave stage.



Sushant’s ashes had been immersed in the Ganga river nowadays. We have lined up a handful of photographs from the spot in which Sushant’s father K.K. Singh and his sister Shweta Singh Kirti and a handful of other family members can be noticed.





Get a look…RIP Sushant!









