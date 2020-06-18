LASD Reviews two,599 Inmates, 351 Personnel Have Examined Optimistic For COVID-19 Given that Pandemic Started – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division reported Thursday that 351 staff members and two,599 inmates have examined optimistic for COVID-19 considering that the pandemic started.

In accordance to numbers launched Thursday, 275 staff members are at the moment quarantined and one,864 have returned to function.

Of the staff members who examined optimistic, 249 are sworn personnel and the remainder are skilled or “civilian” personnel. Of people in quarantine, 164 are sworn personnel.

Meanwhile, two,129 inmates are at the moment quarantined, and 71 have been isolated.

Of people in isolation, 47 have examined optimistic and the remainder have been examined and are awaiting effects.

In accordance to the sheriff’s division, “individuals who have a temperature of 100.4 or higher and are exhibiting symptoms of an upper respiratory infection,” have been in isolation although people in shut speak to with a particular person at the moment below observation have been quarantined.

Additional info is readily available at lasd.org/covid19updates.

