LASD Deputies Fatally Shoot Man Identified As Half-Brother Of Robert Fuller, Injure Woman In Kern County – Los Angeles

ROSAMOND (CBSLA) — Authorities are investigating after deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department fatally shot a person and injured a lady in Rosamond Wednesday afternoon.

The capturing occurred at about 4:39 p.m. in 3400 block 15th Street West within the Kern County neighborhood of Rosamond, simply north of Lancaster, the division stated.

According to LASD, detectives with the Major Crimes Unit had been monitoring a person suspected of kidnapping, spousal assault and assault with a lethal weapon.

When deputies tried to make a site visitors cease, the person allegedly opened the door and began capturing. Deputies returned fireplace, killing the person and capturing a lady, who was additionally within the car, within the chest.

The girl, who authorities stated was not the partner concerned within the alleged assault, was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening accidents.

LASD additionally stated a 7-year-old lady was within the automotive, however was unhurt within the capturing.

A spokesperson for the household of Robert Fuller, the 24-year-old Black man who was discovered hanging from a tree in Palmdale final week, reported that the particular person killed was Fuller’s half-brother although LASD wouldn’t affirm the person’s relation.

Jamon Hicks, the lawyer for Fuller’s household launched a press release Wednesday night time that stated he notified Fuller’s sisters that their half-brother was killed by LASD deputies.

“At this time, until we receive all of the information, the family and their legal team doesn’t have any further comment on this incident,” the assertion stated.

Hicks additionally stated the household was asking for privateness.