LAPD Searching For 2 Men Accused Of Up To 13 Incidents Of Groping In Los Angeles Area – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Police are looking for two males who’ve been approaching ladies in Los Angeles neighborhoods and groping them earlier than fleeing.

The Los Angeles Police Department mentioned the boys focused younger ladies who had been strolling or jogging alone.

They flee the scene both on foot, bicycle, skateboard or in a silver Mercedes Benz sedan.

As many as 13 sexual batteries have occurred between May 14 and June 16 within the Palms and Venice neighborhoods. Police imagine there is also further situations in Culver City and Marina del Rey.

LAPD launched photos of the suspects, who had been described as two black males of their 20s, on Wednesday to their Twitter account. The suspect pictured beneath on the left is described as tall and slender and the one on the best is described as shorter and heavier set.

LAPD shared a video of one of many suspects skateboarding, carrying a masks and a purple Adidas tracksuit.

The different suspect’s clothes description was tougher to make out based mostly on the picture however he gave the impression to be carrying a purple shirt with cut-off sleeves and black pants or joggers, with a black hat.

The two males haven’t been noticed collectively, in line with police, however authorities imagine they could be working collectively.

Anyone with details about the incidents or the suspects is urged to name LAPD’s Operation West Bureau, Sexual Assault Section, at 213-473-0447.

See the LAPD flyer beneath or LAPD’s tweet concerning the incident for extra data.