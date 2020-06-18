LAPD Assigns 3 More Officers To Desk Duty Following Protests, Bringing Total To 10 – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — An extra three officers with the Los Angeles Police Department have been assigned to non-field duties following latest protests, bringing the overall to 10.

According to the LAPD, the three officers have been reassigned this week amid ongoing investigations into officer conduct throughout ongoing demonstrations in opposition to police brutality. They be a part of seven others who have been beforehand taken off the road, pending inner investigations.

The division has not described the precise actions of the 10 officers eliminated, although the Los Angeles Times stories Chief Michel Moore has mentioned a number of have been concerned in a recorded incident that exhibits officers surrounding and smashing the window of a automotive in Van Nuys after a citywide curfew had gone into impact.

On June 10, LAPD mentioned 56 complaints had been filed in opposition to officers, 28 of which concerned allegations of extreme power. Just one week later, that quantity had grown to 74 complaints in opposition to officers, 40 of which alleged extreme power was used, in line with the Times.

As of Wednesday, there have been no legal costs filed in opposition to officers.