Lakers Retain the services of Karida Brown As Inaugural Director Of Racial Equity And Action – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Lakers have employed Dr. Karida Brown, an assistant professor of African American Scientific studies and Sociology at UCLA, to be the team’s inaugural director of racial equity and action.

“Dr. Brown will create a curriculum to help the Lakers staff enrich their knowledge on today’s most urgent topics, as well as helping to identify ways the team can be more active and efficient in creating change,” in accordance to a Thursday statement from the franchise.

Brown has a master’s and a doctorate in sociology from Brown University and a master’s in government administration from the University of Pennsylvania. She also serves on the boards of The Obama Presidency Oral Background Venture and the Du Boisian Scholar Network.

“We are very happy to have Dr. Brown join the team,” Tim Harris, the Lakers’ chief operations officer and president of company operations. “She will play a key role in implementing educational programming on race and racism for our employees and helping us focus on racial equity in our day-to-day functions, as well as empowering the organization to identify ways to be more active participants in affecting real change.”

Brown is also a Fulbright Scholar whose function has been supported by nationwide foundations this kind of as the Andrew W. Mellon Basis and the Hellman Fellows Fund. She is the writer of two books — “Gone Home: Race and Roots through Appalachia” and “The Sociology of W.E.B. Du Bois: Racialized Modernity and the Global Color Line” — and is operating on a third guide, Separate and Unequal,” which focuses on the background of racially segregated schooling methods and the ongoing affect on racial inequality in existing-day schooling.