LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Not becoming in a position to graduate with family members and close friends viewing has been disappointing for several large college college students, so a Los Angeles girl drove one,500 miles to aid her brother come to feel greater.

Alyssa Hudler drove from Los Angeles to Kansas and donned a “Minions” costume, in advance of going to her family’s house and dropping the costume immediately after a rapid dance. She had informed her family members beforehand that she was obtaining a singing gram for her brother for his birthday.

“This was definitely the best graduation-slash-birthday gift I could ever ask for,” her 19-12 months-previous brother, Will, stated.

Video of their jubilant reunion, which brought her mom and brother to tears, was posted on Instagram.

Hudler says she had been setting up this shock for weeks.

“He got snubbed for his graduation. Corona kinda messed things up for him this year,” she stated.

But the shock for Hudler was seriously a present for the whole family members.

“No one expected that, that was just so fun,” her father, Rex, stated. “It was just so great to see her. We hadn’t seen her in a while.”

Rex Hudler is a former Significant League Baseball player, the former voice of the Angels and the existing voice of the Kansas City Royals.