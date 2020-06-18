Kristin Cavallari Is Prepared for a “Fresh Start” as She Moves Into New Property Right after Jay Cutler Split

Kristin Cavallari is embarking on a new chapter in her daily life.

Just about two months have passed because the actuality star announced her divorce from husband Jay Cutler and she’s starting to get the initial techniques in residing daily life as a single girl. A supply tells E! Information, “Kristin has moved into her new house. She’s in the process of decorating and making it a home.”

The supply shares that Kristin is “excited” and feels like it is a “fresh start.”

In addition, the insider reveals Kristin had a “much-needed first night out” because going public with the information of her and Jay’s split. The supply shares, “She was just in LA a few days for work and had a night out celebrating her publicist’s birthday with friends.”

Paparazzi spotted the Unusual James proprietor heading to the upscale restaurant Fia in Santa Monica. She sported an all-black ensemble consisting of a corset prime, mini skirt and strappy heels. She accessorized with gold jewellery and an oversized belt.