Kite Surfer Rescued Off Coast Of San Francisco – San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO ( SF) – A search was profitable Wednesday night for a kite surfer in misery off the coast of San Francisco, hearth officers stated.

An advisory was issued at 5:49 p.m. concerning the profitable rescue for the one who had been within the space off Mile Rock Beach.

The surfer was capable of name 911, in keeping with hearth officers. He was not injured.

UPDATE @USCGPacificSW IS NOW ON SCENE ASSISTING WITH THIS ACTIVE SEARCH AND RESCUE FOR A MISSING SURFER WHO CALLED 911 FOR HELP FROM HIS SURFBOARD https://t.co/Ev60hpRkzA — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) June 18, 2020

