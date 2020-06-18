Kim Kardashian to Take on Podcast About Criminal Justice Reform for Spotify

Instagram

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star, who’s finding out to qualify as a lawyer, will probably be working alongside bosses at nonprofit The Innocent Project by means of her new audio sequence enterprise.

Kim Kardashian is ready to be a part of the crowded podcast market with an audio sequence spotlighting the trainee lawyer’s work with The Innocence Project.

The actuality TV star has discovered a brand new objective in her life by spotlighting the plight of those that have been wrongly convicted and he or she is decided to full her research and qualify as a authorized eagle, so she will actually assist repair miscarriages of justice.

And now she is planning to share the tales behind her efforts working alongside bosses at nonprofit The Innocent Project in a brand new podcast to be hosted by Spotify chiefs, in accordance to the Wall Street Journal.

Kim will host and co-produce the brand new enterprise, alongside her co-host and co-producer, Lori Rothschild Ansaldi.