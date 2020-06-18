Kim Kardashian Reportedly Indicators Unique Deal With Spotify For A Criminal Justice Podcast

Roommates, Kim Kardashian is incorporating a podcast to her resume, as it has just been reported that she signed an unique deal with Spotify!

In accordance to The Wall Street Journal, Kim reached a deal with the streaming platform for a criminal justice podcast, which will discover the themes of wrongful conviction and criminal justice reform. The display will inform the story of Kevin Keith, who was convicted of 3 murders in 1994, in spite of preserving his innocence.

Kim has been making use of her social media platforms to advocate for people who have been wrongfully convicted, and has partnered with the Innocence Venture to get the job done to exonerate these folks as nicely.

Kim also starred in a two-hour Oxygen documentary specific, “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project,” which centered on her journey to enable release inmates who may possibly have been wrongfully imprisoned.

Spotify’s Chief Articles and Promoting Enterprise Officer Dawn Ostroff she with CNN organization about how the organization is moving towards securing far more unique articles.

“We’re making more content exclusive on the platform, which allows us to market in a more meaningful way and bring people onto the platform,” Ostroff stated. “And we’re finding that creators are excited about working with us on an exclusive basis, because we’re able to put so much more of our marketing and on-platform data and insights in their hands.”

Want updates straight in your text inbox? Hit us up at 917-722-8057 or click right here to join!