Kim Kardashian Lets Nephew Mason Break Mom Kourtney’s Rigid Diet regime Rule Although Underneath Her Care

Instagram

The KKW Elegance founder treats Kourtney’s 10-12 months-previous son to junk foods when she babysits him in spite of her sister’s commitment to a gluten- and dairy-cost-free diet plan.

–

Kourtney Kardashian now may possibly want to assume twice in advance of leaving any of her kids underneath the care of her sister Kim Kardashian. The wife of Kanye West has taken a threat of probably irritating her older sister by treating his nephew Mason to junk foods whilst she babysat him.

On Wednesday, June 17, the 39-12 months-previous actuality Television star took to Instagram to share a image of her bonding time with his 10-12 months-previous nephew. In the image, the “Maintaining Up with the Kardashians” star appreciated what seems to be a sugary pastry whilst Mason had his hand in a substantial bowl of junk foods as they lounged on a sofa.

The SKIMS founder stored it trendy in a leopard print leading whilst sporting soft makeup, with her raven hair becoming pulled into a slick do. “When I baby sit…,” she captioned the snap.

&#13<br />

It was all innocent had her sister Kourtney not been a rigid follower of gluten- and dairy-cost-free diet plan. In 2018, the mom of 3 exposed that her kids prevent meals with gluten and dairy in their day-to-day lifestyle.

“A few years ago, the kids and I did muscle testing and found out we have sensitivities to both gluten and dairy,” she wrote on her now-defunct blog site. “After speaking with my doctor and doing some research, I decided to try a gluten- and dairy-free diet.”

She went on sharing, “Once I found good ingredient swaps and started stocking my pantry and fridge with the best alternatives-like almond milk, tortillas made from sweet potatoes, gluten-free waffle ingredients for the kids, dairy-free shredded cheese, etc.-eating this way became easier and a lifestyle choice that works for me and my family.”

Kourtney, on the other hand, sometimes lets her kids have a cheat day. “I try to plan in advance to have what we need so we can stay on track, since I’ve heard cheating when you have gluten sensitivities can set your system back,” she explained. “When we travel, we’ll pack a suitcase full of our pantry staples and also bring healthy snacks on the airplane.”

Kourtney has not responded to Kim’s submit, but the family’s followers have warned the younger Kardashian sister of Kourtney’s attainable wrath. “This better be gluten free or Kourtney is gonna come for your a**,” a single individual commented on the photograph.

“Kourtney is not gonna be happy Kim . Another fight incoming in 3, 2, 1 …,” predicted yet another. A third consumer remarked, “Kourtneys gonna be pissed.”