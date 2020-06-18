Kenneth Felts came out as gay at age 90, and he is only just obtaining began

Consider a swift seem at Kenneth Felts’ Facebook web page and the 1st matter you will observe is the vivid, rainbow-colored sweatshirt — and the smile — that he’s sporting in his profile image.

But it wasn’t constantly this way.

Felts, at 90 many years previous, lately came out as gay to his relatives and buddies. Immediately after pretending to be straight for almost a century, he’s lastly capable to be himself.

People who really like Felts are thrilled to see him embracing his real identity immediately after many years of quiet ache and struggling.

“He’s just so brave and he doesn’t even realize that he is, but it’s extraordinary,” mentioned his daughter, Rebecca Mayes.

Felts never ever planned to come out — he planned to get his secret to the grave. But when isolated for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic, Felts started functioning on his autobiography, which brought back a flood of recollections.

Probably most significant, creating down his life’s story brought about him to reflect on his one particular real really like, a guy named Phillip. The two males fell in really like in California in the late 1950s, but Felts eventually made the decision to reside as a straight guy it was just much easier that way, he imagined at the time.

When chatting with his daughter a couple of weeks in the past, Felts allow slip that he has constantly regretted leaving Phillip. It was the 1st time he’d talked about currently being gay to Mayes.

Felts searched for Phillip, but has never ever been capable to track him down. Mayes, Felts’ only youngster from a marriage that ended in divorce, experimented with her very best to comfort her heartbroken father.

The minute was specially poignant for this father-daughter pair. Far more than 20 many years earlier, the roles have been reversed. Not prolonged immediately after graduating from university, Mayes came out as a lesbian to her father. And even though it took some obtaining employed to at 1st, Felts rapidly accepted and supported his daughter and her wife, Tracie Mayes, in spite of his very own inner struggles.

Immediately after coming out to his daughter, Felts made the decision it was time to allow everybody in his daily life know that he was gay. He sent emails and posted a message on Facebook, explaining that he’d constantly felt he had two personalities residing within him: Ken, a straight guy, and Larry, a gay guy. Immediately after many years of suppressing Larry, it was time to set him cost-free.

The response was overpowering. Practically quickly, constructive emails and Facebook remarks began pouring in. Of program, Felts had been anxious about revealing his daily life-prolonged secret, but he pressed “send” anyway.

“I’ve been in the closet all my life — deep in the closet, behind rows and rows of clothing. I’m way back there,” he mentioned. “Opening that door at the front, I had great trepidation as to what people would say. I was very concerned because I needed people and I couldn’t stand the thought of losing them just because I decided to finally be who I really was.”

These days, Felts is enthusiastically out and proud. Initial, he purchased a rainbow flag to hang behind him on the wall for his virtual LGBTQ senior coffee group meetings organized by the Center on Colfax. Then he ordered the rainbow hoodie, which he wears most days. He’s also raising dollars for and participating in occasions to help the LGBTQ local community, like an approaching virtual 5K.

Plain and straightforward, he’s performed hiding and he would like to make a daring statement that cannot be ignored or misinterpreted, he says.

“He just really seemed to take it and run with it,” mentioned daughter-in-law Tracie Mayes. “He seems to be making up for lost time and really is owning it, which is fantastic.”

Felts was born in 1930 in Dodge City, Kan., and invested most of his childhood moving from spot to spot as his relatives followed his dad’s railroad task. Often currently being the new child at college, coupled with Felts’ organic introverted tendencies, manufactured him a regular target of schoolyard bullies.

Felts was 12 when he 1st recognized he was gay. All through higher college, university, graduate college and his almost 30-12 months job as a counselor and supervisor for the Colorado Division of Rehabilitation and past, Felts stored his secret locked within. He does not regret currently being married to a lady, nevertheless, due to the fact devoid of that romance, he wouldn’t have his beloved daughter Rebecca. That is a stage he’s experimented with to make crystal clear to her given that coming out.

He’s also glad that society has usually develop into additional accepting of the LGBTQ local community and that men and women coming out currently have additional help and assets obtainable.

“Coming out in the ’50s, ’60s and ’70s was horrendous,” Felts mentioned. “That was part of the reason I didn’t ever consider coming out (before). There was no gay community, there really weren’t gay organizations or anything. People who came out came out on their own, without support. And I guess I didn’t have the courage to face society at that time, so I just went ahead and buried it.”

Currently, Felts enjoys creating, gardening at his Arvada house and investing time with Rebecca, Tracie and his two grandchildren. He says he hopes his superior-late-than-never ever technique to coming out inspires other men and women, even if they’ve invested many years pretending to be a person else.

It is never ever, ever also late to be on your own, he mentioned.

“Don’t underestimate your friends and family,” he mentioned. “You might be surprised at how they react if you were to decide to come out. Enjoy what you’ve got while you’ve got it, because you’ve only got it once.”

