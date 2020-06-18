Kazakhstan’s former president and overall health minister check constructive for coronavirus

Kazakhstan”s former president has examined constructive for coronavirus and is now in isolation.

The 79-12 months-outdated former and initially president Nursultan Nazarbayev will carry on to get the job done from a distance at the second. He ruled the nation for 3 decades prior to his ally Kassym-Jomart Tokayev grew to become president but he continues to have fantastic influence.

“Sadly, the virus did not bypass our Initial President. I want Nursultan Nazarbayev a speedy recovery. He is a solid guy. His entire existence is complete of struggles, so I hope that he will effortlessly conquer this challenge,” Tokayev tweeted on Thursday.

The nation of 18 million persons has recorded much more than 20,000 scenarios of coronavirus and virtually 100 deaths.

The country’s overall health minister Yelzhan Birtanov also examined constructive with coronavirus and has been hospitalised.

“Sadly, this is not an asymptomatic type, so I was hospitalised in an infectious ailments hospital,” Birtanov wrote in a Facebook submit.

“Regardless of all the rigid sanitary measures that I followed, there are generally dangers. This is specifically genuine for these who get the job done, are unable to get the job done remotely,” he additional.

Birtanov encouraged citizens to distance themselves from every other and to check with a medical doctor if they have signs and symptoms, stating that scenarios have been increasing in several areas of the nation.

Kazakhstan has begun phasing out restrictions in spite of the rise in scenarios. The border to the nation stays largely closed with big restrictions to foreigners.

The oil-wealthy Central Asian nation shares a big border with Russia the place coronavirus scenarios carry on to rise.

The nation at present has much more recorded coronavirus scenarios than its other Central Asian neighbours this kind of as Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan.