Katherine Schwarzenegger Praises ”Wonderful” Chris Pratt as She Shares Unusual Pregnancy Update

Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s pregnancy expertise has been that considerably simpler thanks to Chris Pratt‘s TLC.

In what marked one particular of the very first occasions she’s publicly mentioned her journey to motherhood, Katherine informed Dr. Zelana Montminy throughout an Instagram Reside that she’s undertaking “really well.”

“I’m really lucky to be living in very close proximity to my family, which has been very helpful,” the 30-12 months-previous shared, per ET. “And then, obviously, I have a very wonderful husband who’s very, it’s been amazing having him home and also very understanding about my need to sanitize everything, having everyone wear masks all the time. That’s been helpful.”

Katherine continued, “Also, having people like you who I text constantly about everything baby because I’m learning as I go and it’s been an interesting time to be pregnant.”