Karla Souza Provides Birth to Her 2nd Youngster

WENN

The ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ actress has welcomed a new addition to her increasing family members with husband Marshall Trenkmann as she delivers a bouncing little one boy.

“How to Get Away With Murder” star Karla Souza is a new mum.

The actress and her husband Marshall Trenkmann welcomed little one boy Luka Olivares final Friday, June 12, 2020.

“Luka was welcomed at home by his two-year-old big sister Gianna who is already busy teaching him the words to ‘Poco Loco’ from Coco,” the couple tells Men and women.

Karla and Marshall wed in 2014. They confirmed they have been expecting a little one boy final month, Could 2020.