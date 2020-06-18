June 2020 Celebrity Guide Club Picks From Kendall Jenner, Alicia Keys & Far more

The Los Angeles Unified College District and Snap Inc. have teamed up with some of your favourite celebs for the new Snap Authentic series, “The A-List Book Club.” In the quick video clips, celebrities (Alicia Keys, Russell Westbrook, Kendall Jenner and Noah Centineo) share their favourite books of the second and read through an excerpt. Los Angeles Unified college students can swipe up to receive free of charge copies of the books, which are funded by charitable donations to LA College students Most in Require. If you happen to be not a pupil, you will want to choose up a copy on your very own after hearing the celebs’ rave critiques.

As aspect of the series, songstress Alicia Keys recommends Brown Woman Dreaming by Jacqueline Woodson, a assortment of poems about what it was like rising up as an African American in the ’60s and ’70s “There’s something about this beautiful book that allows you to almost hear it like a song,” she says. Be confident to catch her reading through an excerpt above on Snapchat.