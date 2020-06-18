John Legend Displays on Video of George Floyd’s Death: “We Do See Our Family Members When That Happens”

John Legend not long ago spoke to Nowadays‘s Willie Geist for an approaching episode of “Sunday Sitdown.”

In a preview of the interview, Geist asked Legend about the death of George Floyd, which was captured on video by onlookers and quickly went viral.

“I’ve talked to so many of my friends about that video…And what they’ve said to me is, ‘What you have to understand, Willie, is that I see myself under that officer’s knee. I see my dad under that officer’s knee,'” he explained by way of video chat.

He then asked the EGOT winner what he noticed when he watched the footage.

“Well, we do see our family members when that happens,” Legend replied. “My younger brother has a son who is 20 years old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers and I worry for him. I worry for, particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people, that they could experience that same thing.”