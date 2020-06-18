John Legend Could See Himself in George Floyd’s Area as He is Dying Underneath Cop’s Knee

WENN

John Legend was shaken by the video of George Floyd’s ultimate minutes simply because he realised any member of his loved ones could have been below police officer Derek Chauvin’s knee.

Floyd died of asphyxiation as the Minnesota cop pressed his knee down on George’s neck throughout a street arrest that was caught on camera final month, Could 25, 2020, sparking a wave of Black Lives Matter protests during America and close to the planet, and now “All of Me” singer Legend admits he is ”worried” members of his loved ones could be topic to exact same form of police brutality.

“I’ve talked to so many of my friends about that video… and what they’ve said to me is…, ‘I see myself under that officer’s knee. I see my dad under that officer’s knee’,” the singer informed NBC newsman Willie Geist in a taped interview that will air on Sunday, June 21, 2020, just before John hosts a Father’s Day Television particular.

“We do see our family members when that happens. My younger brother has a son who is 20 years old, and I could see him in moments like that having a misunderstanding with officers and I worry for him… particularly once they hit a certain age and their body is deemed as threatening to other people.”