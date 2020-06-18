Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter to Talk Out Towards Social Injustice

Jennifer Lawrence is joining the contact for justice for Breonna Taylor.

The Oscar winner has made a public Twitter account, @JLawrence_RepUs, to talk out towards social injustice. Lawrence’s new social media platform is in assistance of the anti-corruption campaign, RepresentUS, in which she serves as a member of the cultural council. Other representatives include Kerry Washington, Rachel McAdams, Omar Epps, Orlando Bloom, J.J. Abrams, Ben Harper, Elizabeth Banking institutions, Sophia Bush and a lot more stars.

Lawrence’s 1st ever tweet attributes a video of Epps discussing the criminal justice technique in America and how it is in want of a transform.

“Nearly 1 in 4 Black men in America will be locked up at some point in their life,” Lawrence wrote. “In this short video, @omarepps & @desmondmeade explain how corruption has broken our criminal justice system—& what we can do to fix it. #UnbreakingAmerica #JusticeForSale”

In a 2nd publish, Lawrence wrote about the death of Breonna Taylor, the 26-yr-old emergency healthcare technician who was fatally shot by police at her residence throughout the middle of the evening on March 13.