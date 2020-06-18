Jennifer Lawrence Joins Twitter to Look for Justice for Breonna Taylor

WENN

The ‘Silver Linings Playbook’ actress demands justice and calls for the arrest of the police officers accountable for Breonna Taylor’s death in the wake of Black Lives Matter protests.

Jennifer Lawrence has joined Twitter to contact for the police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in her hometown of Louisville, Kentucky to be brought to justice.

Taylor, an emergency health-related employee, was fatally shot numerous occasions in her personal household in March 2020 immediately after officers entered with a no-knock warrant in the course of a botched medicines sting relating to a suspect currently in custody.

The 3 cops allegedly concerned are however be charged in excess of her death, and in her 2nd publish on a new Twitter profile developed this month, June 2020, Jennifer wrote, “#SayHerName #BreonnaTaylor,” over a effective statement demanding Kentucky’s Lawyer Common Daniel Cameron hold them to account.

“For three months since her murder Breonna Taylor’s family, the people of Louisville, Americans across the country, and many around the world have called out for justice,” her statement, posted on Wednesday reads. “And yet, those calls have gone unanswered. No arrests have been made, the officers responsible for her death remain employed by the LMPD (Louisville Metro Police Department), and disturbingly, the LMPD’s own investigation report was woefully inaccurate.”

Immediately calling for fees to be brought as swiftly as attainable, she extra, “As a Lousivillian (sic), as a human being, I cannot be silent. I join all those who are speaking out against this grave injustice, calling upon Attorney General Daniel Cameron to take immediate action to hold those responsible for her death accountable.”

The star also condemned the “erasure” of black gals, stating that it could not “continue in America.”

In her initial publish from her account @JLawrence_RepUs, the 29-yr-previous shared a website link to a brief movie from Signify.Us, an anti-corruption and electoral reform group whose board she sits on. In the clip “Unbreaking America: Justice for Sale”, actor Omar Epps highlights the substantial percentage of African-Americans jailed due to unfairness in the U.S. criminal justice method.

The Twitter profile is Jennifer’s initial public foray into social media – while she has confessed to making use of secret personal accounts, telling InStyle, “I’m on it. But I’m a voyeur: I watch, I don’t speak.”