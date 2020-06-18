Jean Kennedy Smith, John F. Kennedy’s Final Surviving Sibling, Dead at 92

The Kennedy relatives has misplaced a beloved member.

Jean Kennedy Smith, the final surviving sibling of late former President John F. Kennedy, has died. The former diplomat was 92 many years outdated and died in Manhattan on Wednesday evening, her daughter Kym Smith confirmed to NBC Information, noting her mom “lived an amazing life.”

That lifestyle started in February 1928 as Joseph Kennedy and Rose Kennedy‘s youngest daughter and the eighth of 9 youngsters, which famously incorporated the 35th president of the United States, as properly as late former Senators Robert F. Kennedy and Ted Kennedy.

“My parents felt very strongly, my mother in particular, for if you have a happy home, as much is given, much is expected and she made us very conscious that we were very lucky to have a big family that got a long and that we had a payback time and that we should think about what we’re gonna do to help others and we absolutely accepted that as certainly fair enough,” Jean recalled in 2011.

Whilst she did not run for elected workplace like some of her siblings, Smith played a supportive purpose on the campaign trail for her brother John. Several many years later on in 1993, she was appointed by former President Bill Clinton as U.S. Ambassador to Ireland, a purpose she fulfilled right up until her retirement in 1998.