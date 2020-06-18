Jean Kennedy Smith Dies at 92; Sister of Famed Clan Helped Forge Peace in Northern Ireland

She ruffled feathers, broke guidelines and brushed aside diplomatic niceties. She was reprimanded by Secretary of State Warren M. Christopher for removing two senior employees members who disagreed with her views. She visited Northern Ireland, a British province and not her turf, and met repeatedly with Gerry Adams, the head of the I.R.A.’s political wing, Sinn Fein, although American policy then forbade it.

While several officials in London and the U.S. State Department believed she was exceeding her authority and regarded Mr. Adams as a terrorist mouthpiece, Ms. Smith helped clear the way for a visa that let him go to the United States to make his case for a cease-fire and British withdrawal from Ulster.

Almost overnight, he became a well-liked son of Ireland in America. Six months later, on Aug. 31, 1994, a cease-fire was declared. At the behest of Ms. Smith, Senator Kennedy and other individuals, Mr. Clinton met with Mr. Adams at the White House in 1995, granting a measure of respectability to Sinn Fein.

When the cease-fire broke down in 1996 more than the continued exclusion of Sinn Fein from the peace talks, Ms. Smith summoned Joe Cahill, the I.R.A. leader, and upbraided him. Sinn Fein was lastly admitted to the talks, and the cease-fire was restored in 1997. Negotiations led by former Senator George J. Mitchell made the Belfast Agreement in April 1998.

It supplied for disarming paramilitary groups and energy-sharing in Northern Ireland. A month later, it was authorized in referendums in Ireland and Northern Ireland. The years afterward had been marred by gunfights, political breakdowns, disarmament disputes and other flare-ups. But the Belfast pact is nonetheless regarded as the formal document for phasing out decades of sectarian warfare in Ulster.

Ms. Smith’s part — bringing the I.R.A. in from the cold — was crucial, and she was proud of it.

“The Irish people were willing to take me at face value, to give me the benefit of the doubt because I was a Kennedy,” she stated in 1998 as she ready to finish her assignment in Dublin. “I was a cog, really, in the machine that was moving. I was fortunate to be here to perhaps add momentum to what was happening.”