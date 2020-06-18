It seems like Apple may possibly release the AirPower wireless charger soon after all

A new tweet from notable Apple leaker Jon Prosser suggests that Apple is going to release the AirPower wireless charging mat soon after all.
The picture displays a mat that seems in essence the identical as the a single Apple showed off in 2017, but the interesting element is that it can charge AirPods and an Apple View at the identical time.
Properly, you guys wished a far better image of “C68”… 😏
Don’t forget how I stated that the key issue was that present prototypes did not assistance Apple View?
Yeah.
Properly.
They received the View working… 👀 pic.twitter.com/LvBeNAAtt3
— Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 18, 2020
Apple officially canned the venture for the duration of March of final yr, but it looks like the firm was nevertheless tinkering away on it behind the scenes. Rumours have been swirling that the key motive it was cancelled was that the firm was possessing problems supporting the two the Qi wireless normal and the proprietary Qi system applied for the Apple View.
Nonetheless, if this leaked picture is authentic, then Apple seems to have solved that issue.
Other reviews declare Apple was possessing a difficult to maintaining the heat down in the charger, and that was the motive for its cancellation. Nonetheless, Prosser has a correct for that, as well. In a tweet from mid-April, he stated that Apple had created the A11 chip into the pad to support control electrical power and heat.
Prosser says these prototypes are known as ‘C68’ and are on track for a release in late 2020 or early 2021.
Past that, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo stated in January that Apple was operating on a far more normal single gadget wireless charger, so it is unclear no matter whether the two of these chargers will come out or if Apple is going to entirely commit to AirPower.
Supply: Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser)