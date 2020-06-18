How Two Russians Got Caught Up in Libya’s War, Now an Action Movie

MOSCOW — In the 13 months for the reason that swashbuckling Russian sociologist was kidnapped by terrorists in the Libyan capital, he has been tortured, starved and tormented with mock beheading by sadistic Islamists.

Through all of it, he stoutly rejected calls for that he confess to being a Russian spy.

That not less than is Russia’s big-screen model of a real-life drama that has made the sociologist, Maksim Shugalei, and his Russian interpreter gamers in the newest murky story of international intrigue unspooling amid the chaotic conflict in Libya.

The two males’s Libyan misadventure started in March final 12 months with what their Russian employer described as a “research project,” which shortly landed them in a infamous jail on costs of visa violations and meddling in Libyan politics.

As a part of a marketing campaign to get the Russians freed, their employer, a shadowy personal Russian basis, helped finance a feature-length film that premiered on Russian state tv final month.