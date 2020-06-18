How Two Russians Got Caught Up in Libya’s War, Now an Action Movie

MOSCOW — In the 13 months for the reason that swashbuckling Russian sociologist was kidnapped by terrorists in the Libyan capital, he has been tortured, starved and tormented with mock beheading by sadistic Islamists.
Through all of it, he stoutly rejected calls for that he confess to being a Russian spy.
That not less than is Russia’s big-screen model of a real-life drama that has made the sociologist, Maksim Shugalei, and his Russian interpreter gamers in the newest murky story of international intrigue unspooling amid the chaotic conflict in Libya.
The two males’s Libyan misadventure started in March final 12 months with what their Russian employer described as a “research project,” which shortly landed them in a infamous jail on costs of visa violations and meddling in Libyan politics.
As a part of a marketing campaign to get the Russians freed, their employer, a shadowy personal Russian basis, helped finance a feature-length film that premiered on Russian state tv final month.
The saga took an odd new twist final week with Russian and Arabic information reviews that the 2 Russians had been taken from their cells close to the Tripoli airport and flown to Turkey, Russia’s rival for affect in Libya, for questioning by Turkey’s secret police.
Officials with Libya’s United Nations-backed authorities in Tripoli, which is holding the Russians, denied the reviews.
“They have not been transferred to any other place,” mentioned Ahmed bin Salem, a spokesman for the militia that controls the jail the place they’re held. Turkey had no remark.
Still, the reviews underscored how the 2 Russians’ destiny had develop into entangled in the byzantine jockeying among the many international powers driving Libya’s battle, notably Turkey and Russia.
More broadly, the case is emblematic of Russia’s multifaceted and typically contradictory engagements in the oil-rich North African nation, the place a plethora of official and nominally personal Russian navy and political outfits have cast ties with rival Libyan forces, apparently hoping that certainly one of them will emerge victorious.
Officially, Moscow acknowledges the Tripoli authorities at the same time as Russian mercenaries and warplanes have backed Khalifa Hifter, a militia commander whose 14-month marketing campaign to grab Tripoli was repulsed this month. At the identical time, Russian political operators and businessmen have reached out to different potential allies.
“The Russians like to spread their investments,” mentioned Frederic Wehrey, a Libya specialist on the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “From the beginning, they could see that Hifter was not necessarily a winning bet, so they hedged.”
The hedge in this case was Seif al-Islam el-Qaddafi, the second son of Libya’s deposed longtime dictator, Col. Muammar el-Qaddafi, and an avowed rival of each Mr. Hifter and the Tripoli authorities.
Mr. Shugalei, 54, and his interpreter, Samir Seifan, have been arrested in May final 12 months after assembly secretly with Mr. el-Qaddafi, who has been indicted on conflict crimes costs by the International Criminal Court and is alleged to be hiding close to Zintan, a city 85 miles southwest of Tripoli.
The Russians’ journey was sponsored by the Foundation for National Values Protection, an group arrange in Moscow to “spread the Russian ideology of goodness” and “to protect the national interests of the Russian Federation.” (It additionally despatched a 3rd Russian, Alexander Prokofiev, however he fled Libya earlier than the opposite two have been arrested and is now again in Russia.)
Mr. Shugalei, in addition to any credentials he might have as a sociologist, is a veteran political operative. He briefly made information in Russia in 2002 when he ate paperwork to forestall them from being handed over to a choose throughout a St. Petersburg election dispute.
Before going to Libya, he was a part of a workforce of Russians accused of election meddling in Madagascar.
In Libya, his conferences with political figures drew scrutiny from Libyan intelligence, which had him and his interpreter arrested. Officials seized paperwork and laptops that, they mentioned, confirmed that Mr. Shugalei was plotting to meddle in Libyan elections and was coordinating with Mr. el-Qaddafi on a plan to get him again right into a place of energy.
Alexander Malkevich, the pinnacle of the muse that despatched Mr. Shugalei to Tripoli, denied the accusations, saying that they might not presumably meddle in elections as a result of there had not been any.
Libya’s deliberate elections did collapse because of combating, however they have been nonetheless underneath dialogue when the Russians landed in Tripoli.
Libya’s descent into chaos began in 2011 after a NATO bombing marketing campaign led to Colonel el-Qaddafi’s ouster and killing. Fighting amongst rival Libyan factions shortly degenerated into an enormous proxy conflict pushed by worldwide powers looking for oil, enterprise prospects or strategic benefit.
In the previous 9 months, Russia and Turkey have emerged as dominant powers in that contest, whereas the United States held again, formally backing the Tripoli authorities whereas President Trump appeared to favor Mr. Hifter.
Russian mercenaries employed by the Wagner Group, a personal firm that American officers have known as “an arm of the Russian state,” poured into Libya to again Mr. Hifter. Last month, the Pentagon accused the Kremlin of sending not less than 14 disguised warplanes to Libya.
Turkey intervened on the Tripoli authorities’s facet in January, blunting Mr. Hifter’s offensive and forcing his troops to retreat a whole lot of miles to the east.
But Russians aren’t restricted to at least one facet of the conflict. Russian businessmen have cultivated hyperlinks to factions in the western metropolis of Misurata, and the chief of the embattled Tripoli authorities, Fayez al-Sarraj, visited Russia in October to attend a gathering of African leaders hosted by Mr. Putin at the same time as Russian mercenaries pounded his capital.
Still others consider that Colonel el-Qaddafi’s household may but stage a comeback — a prospect that seems to have motivated the outreach to his son by the now jailed Russian political operative.
Kirill Semenov, a Libya professional on the Russian International Affairs Council, mentioned Mr. Shugalei’s journey seemed to be a part of a push for affect by a St. Petersburg businessman, Yevgeny Prigozhin. Mr. Prigozhin has been indicted by the United States over meddling in the 2016 American presidential election and has been tied by the U.S. to the Wagner Group.
Mr. Prigozhin has denied the American accusations.
“The Russian military has one position, the Kremlin has another and Prigozhin’s structures have their own,” Mr. Semenov mentioned. These positions, he added, typically align with each other and typically conflict.
Known as “Putin’s cook,” Mr. Prigozhin owns a catering enterprise that has gained massive contracts for the Russian navy.
He is believed to have sponsored Mr. Shugalei’s journey to Madagascar in 2018 and, in accordance with Dossier, a London-based analysis group against the Kremlin, controls AFRIC, a Russian-financed analysis institute targeted on Africa. In March of final 12 months — the month of Mr. Shugalei’s departure for Libya — AFRIC offered documentation testifying to his standing as a “researcher and expert.”
Mr. Shugalei’s employer, Mr. Malkevich, mentioned his basis had no ties to Mr. Prigozhin. In 2018, the United States imposed sanctions on Mr. Malkevich over his function in a suspected affect operation directed by Mr. Prigozhin.
Mr. Malkevich mentioned he had despatched the three Russians to Libya to find how “under the flag of so-called democracy” Libya had “broken into pieces so quickly” after the ouster of Colonel el-Qaddafi in 2011.
In the film model of what occurred subsequent, Mr. Shugalei and his interpreter have been snatched by closely armed males in an operation coordinated by a sinister American named John.
A senior Libyan official mentioned the American character could be a reference to a tip that the Libyans obtained from American intelligence that prompted them to maneuver in opposition to Mr. Shugalei.
Mr. Malkevich, who insists that the film “corresponds completely with reality,” mentioned it might assist the imprisoned Russians by elevating world consciousness of their plight.
A Libyan safety official in Tripoli contacted by phone scoffed on the movie undertaking and mentioned he couldn’t deliver himself to complete watching it.
Mr. bin Salem, the spokesman for the militia that controls the jail the place the Russians are being held, denied that the Russians had been mistreated. The movie “does not represent reality,” he mentioned, forwarding images of neatly uniformed prisoners baking bread, making backyard furnishings and enjoying soccer.
Hanan Salah, a senior Libya researcher at Human Rights Watch, mentioned that the group had “documented consistent allegations of ill treatment and inhumane conditions” on the jail that elevate “serious concerns that anyone held there risks abuse of some sort.”
The Tripoli authorities initially hoped to make use of the prisoners as a bargaining chit. A leaked audiotape of a cellphone dialog between a senior Libyan official and Mr. Shugalei’s employer prompt the Libyans would launch him if Mr. Putin switched sides in the conflict and backed the Tripoli authorities.
A 12 months later got here the film, “Shugalei,” which Libyan officers interpreted as a blunt negotiating tactic. An adviser to Mr. al-Serraj mentioned the story appeared to comprise messages and even threats.
In the ultimate scene, he famous, the jail the place the 2 Russians are being held comes underneath assault, erupting in explosions and gunfire.
The torture-loving commander is killed. Mr. Shugalei grabs a rifle and heroically frees different prisoners, together with his interpreter.
The two males stride to freedom, in opposition to a backdrop of mayhem and the burning jail.
Andrew Higgins reported from Moscow, and Declan Walsh from Cairo. Suliman Ali Zway contributed reporting from Berlin, Michael Schwirtz from New York, and Carlotta Gall from Istanbul.