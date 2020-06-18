How Sofi Tukker Have Kept the Music Going Every Day Throughout Quarantine

That’s to not say turning their viewers right into a digital one, represented solely by a quantity rely and regular stream of feedback on the display reasonably than bodily our bodies, did not come and not using a main adjustment. “At first, we were like, ‘This is weird. It’s definitely not as fun for us. We don’t get that connection,'” Halpern admitted. “And that was one of the things that we really always felt, the connection with the crowd. We always talked to the crowd.”

Hawley-Weld added that, although the common and rapid response from followers is not there, the duo has found an intimacy with their viewers that solely revealed itself over time. “Because it’s so consistent and daily, there’s a sense of community—and in a totally different way because people are returning. And we’re getting to know them,” she stated. “Maybe it’s not immediate, where we can see their reactions, but then we’ll spend some time after the set, going through comments and stories and people’s videos of dancing on the other side of the screen, and we get to know these people, and repost those people or talk to them, and then see them the next day. So it’s actually extremely intimate because of consistency.”