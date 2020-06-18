How Megan Fox’s Romance With Machine Gun Kelly Is ”Very Different” From Her Marriage

Megan Fox could be on the fast-track to a really serious connection with Machine Gun Kelly.

As the actress continues to commit additional and additional alone time with the singer following her split from longtime husband Brian Austin Green, a supply tells E! Information the pair is enjoying just about every moment they get to commit collectively.

Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, 1st met on set of a film they are co-starring in, but immediately after manufacturing was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re advised they made the decision to carry on obtaining to know every single other in a additional intimate setting.

“They’ve been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down,” a supply shares, incorporating, “The down time has been good for them… They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.”