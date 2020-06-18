Home Entertainment How Megan Fox’s Romance With Machine Gun Kelly Is ”Very Different” From...

How Megan Fox’s Romance With Machine Gun Kelly Is ”Very Different” From Her Marriage

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Megan Fox could be on the fast-track to a really serious connection with Machine Gun Kelly

As the actress continues to commit additional and additional alone time with the singer following her split from longtime husband Brian Austin Green, a supply tells E! Information the pair is enjoying just about every moment they get to commit collectively. 

Megan, 34, and MGK, 30, 1st met on set of a film they are co-starring in, but immediately after manufacturing was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic, we’re advised they made the decision to carry on obtaining to know every single other in a additional intimate setting. 

“They’ve been hanging out a lot since their movie was shut down,” a supply shares, incorporating, “The down time has been good for them… They are intrigued by each other and having a lot of fun.”

