How Maureen McCormick and Eve Plumb Turned Brady Bunch Fame Into Dream Jobs Developing With HGTV

The reality that Plumb and McCormick are so properly-acknowledged for The Brady Bunch truly worked to their benefit when doing work in the design and style room. “They were very welcoming and trusted me, which is great. Because that’s one of the main things you need as a designer is somebody to trust you, because you’re going to say, ‘Do this, do that, do this, do that,'” Plumb explained.

“Right. I’ve only found everybody to be incredibly welcoming and what’s really kind of crazy is they already feel, in some way, like they know me. Everyone always says, ‘Oh, you feel like you’re a part of the family,'” McCormick extra.

When they signed up for A Incredibly Brady Renovation, each Plumb and McCormick explained they had it in the back of their minds that it could lead to far more tasks on the network.