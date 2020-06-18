Here’s How The 10 Nail Bar Is Merging PPE And Pedicures – Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. ( DETROIT) – The 10 Nail Bar opened its doors this week and stays committed to the cleanliness and sanitation of their salon, when defending the two visitors and group members.

The nail salon was closed for months due to Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s executive orders amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“Anika and I are responsible business owners first and foremost. We do not take the health and safety of guests or team members lightly. We are committed to taking any steps needed for our TEN community to feel safe, comfortable, and like the Perfect TEN’s they should feel like,” explained Kelli Coleman and Anika Jackson, owners of The 10 Nail Bar.

Children’s companies have been eliminated, which includes the children’s companies for the two manicures and pedicure.

Here’s how Detroit’s very first present day nail salon will now operate:

Mandate all manicurists to put on gloves and encounter coverings at all instances

Sustain suitable variety of visitors in the two areas

A single seat involving all manicurists and visitors at nail bar

Short-term cashless policy

Temperate checks

No polish testing

Dividers involving all manicurists and visitors at nail bar

The 10 has two areas in Capitol Park and in New Center. The New Center place is the very first place to re-open.

