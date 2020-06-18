Here’s Gov. Whitmer’s Update On The State’s Response To COVID-19 – Detroit

LANSING, Mich. ( DETROIT) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer held a press convention Wednesday offering updates on the state’s response to COVID-19.

Michigan is at present in Phase Four of her MI Safe Start Plan and the governor is optimistic that colleges will be capable to conduct in particular person conferences with security measures within the fall.

One of the primary questions Whitmer has gotten when talking to Michiganders about Covid-19 is whether or not or not kids will return to high school within the fall.

Here’s the Governor’s updates:

The governor stated as at all times, public well being information will inform the state’s choice about opening and shutting college buildings to college students.

Schools will be capable to resume face-to-face instruction in part 4, if college implement strict well being and security protocols.

Her administration plans to launch an government order and a sturdy doc referred to as Michigan’s Return To School Road Map on June 30. It will present particulars on what might be required and really useful for Michigan colleges. The necessities will apply to all colleges: conventional, constitution, public, non-public and parochial.

Over the previous week, Michigan has emerged as a nationwide chief in Covid-19 mitigation.

“This crisis is not over. Covid-19 is still very present in Michigan and if we drop our guard, we’ll end up on the map the way those other states are so we’ve got to stay disciplined. Let’s maintain this lead for the sake of our health and our economy as well,” stated Whitmer.

Michiganders should proceed to do their half by social distancing and sporting masks.

Whitmer is hopeful to maneuver the state into Phase 5 of her MI Safe Start Plan earlier than July 4.

Related Link: Everything You Need To Know About Whitmer’s MI Safe Start Plan

Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun says Michigan’s combat of Covid-19 just isn’t over.

As of June 16, there are 60,189 whole confirmed coronavirus instances within the state and 5,790 coronavirus deaths. Khaldun stated as of Friday, June 12, the quantity of people that have recovered from coronavirus in Michigan is 44,964.

June 1 Press Conference Updates

On Monday, Whitmer lifted the stay-at-home order throughout the state.

RELATED LINK: Gov. Whitmer Lifts Stay-At-Home Order Across Michigan

Whitmer says the state is in Phase Four of the MI Safe Start Plan.

Effectively instantly:

Groups of 100 or much less can collect open air as long as they’ll preserve strict social distancing.

Outdoor health lessons are permitted so long as individuals can stay six ft from each other.

Office work that isn’t able to being carried out at dwelling can resume, although you continue to need to make money working from home if in any respect attainable.

Housecleaning companies and different in-home companies can resume.

Thursday, June 4:

retailers which were closed can reopen with capability limits.

Monday, June 8:

Restaurants can reopen for indoor and outside seating, as long as tables may be saved six ft from each other.

Day camps can resume their actions, topic to additional tips on how one can can preserve youngsters protected

Whitmer has additionally referred to as on the Federal Government to make sure flexibility and monetary help for states like Michigan to get better from this pandemic.

RELATED LINK: Coronavirus In Michigan: Here’s An Updated List Of Positive Cases, Deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced extra constructive instances of coronavirus illness bringing the state whole of COVID-19 instances to 57,532 and 5,516 deaths as of June 1 at Three p.m.

May 29 Press Conference Updates

On Friday, May 29 Whitmer signed an government order creating the Michigan Workforce Development Board.

The Governor stated the state should interact the financial system thoughtfully and intentionally to keep away from a second wave



Last yr, Governor Whitmer dedicated Michigan to reaching 60 % postsecondary instructional attainment by 2030. The new Workforce Development Board might be a necessary a part of this effort as they work to make sure Michiganders can purchase the abilities and credentials they should safe and advance in jobs with family-sustaining wages, in addition to give Michigan’s job suppliers the entry they should expert staff to allow them to proceed to reach a worldwide financial system.

The Board will encompass the Governor or her designee, the director of the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity or his designee, and the next members appointed by the Governor:

Steve Claywell, of Battle Creek, is the president of the Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council. Mr. Claywell is appointed to signify the workforce and normal labor in Michigan for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Awenate Cobbina, of Detroit, is the vice chairman of enterprise affairs for Palace Sports and Entertainment and the chair of the MEDC Executive Committee. Mr. Cobbina is appointed to signify companies and the Michigan Economic Development Corporation Board for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Robert Davies, Ph.D., of Mount Pleasant, is the president of Central Michigan University. Dr. Davies is appointed to signify a president of an establishment of upper training described in or established pursuant to part 5 or 6 of article Eight of the Michigan Constitution of 1963, for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023.

Mike Duggan, of Detroit, is the mayor of the City of Detroit. Mayor Duggan is appointed to signify a chief elected official of a metropolis or county on this state for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023.

Jennifer A. Geno, of Bay City, is the chief director of profession and technical training for the Saginaw Intermediate School District. Ms. Geno is appointed to signify a director of a Michigan highschool profession and technical training program for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Lee Graham, of Holly, is the chief director of Operating Engineers 324’s Labor Management Education Committee. Mr. Graham is appointed to signify an apprenticeship coordinator of a joint labor-management apprenticeship program for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Peter T. Hungerford, of Grand Rapids, is the chief working officer of ADAC Automotive. Mr. Hungerford is appointed to signify manufacturing enterprise enterprises for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

Russ Kavalhuna, of Dearborn, is the president of Henry Ford College. Mr. Kavalhuna is appointed to signify a president of a group faculty district organized beneath the Community College Act of 1966, for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Leigh A. Kegerreis, of Monroe, is an administrative assistant to the president of the UAW. Ms. Kegerreis is appointed to signify the workforce and normal labor in Michigan for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023.

Birgit M. Klohs, of Grand Rapids, is president and CEO of The Right Place, Inc. Ms. Klohs is appointed to signify companies for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Rachel E. Lutz, of Detroit, is the proprietor of the Peacock Room Boutique, Yama, and Frida outfitters. Ms. Lutz is appointed to signify small enterprise homeowners for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023.

Dave Meador, of Bloomfield Hills, is vice chairman and chief administrative officer of DTE Energy. Mr. Meador is appointed to signify enterprise enterprises using veterans, returning residents, or individuals with disabilities, for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Cindy Pasky, of Detroit, is the president and CEO of Strategic Staffing Solutions. Ms. Pasky is appointed to signify female-owned enterprise enterprises for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2023. The Governor has designated Ms. Pasky to function Chairperson of the Board.

Patti Poppe, of Grass Lake, is the president and CEO of CMS Energy and Consumers Energy. Mrs. Poppe is appointed to signify companies for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Tony Retaskie, of Marquette, is the chief director of the Upper Peninsula Construction Council. Mr. Retaskie is appointed to signify the workforce and normal labor in Michigan for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2024.

Jessica L. Robinson, of Detroit, is the co-founder of the Detroit Mobility Lab and Michigan Mobility Institute and the co-founder and companion of Assembly Ventures. Ms. Robinson is appointed to signify mobility enterprise enterprises for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2022.

Ari Weinzweig, of Ann Arbor, is the co-founder and CEO of Zingerman’s Community of Businesses. Mr. Weinzweig is appointed to signify companies for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

Matthew J. Wesaw, of Lansing, is the tribal council chairman of the Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians and the chairman and CEO of the Pokagon Gaming Authority Board. Mr. Wesaw is appointed to signify companies for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

George Wilkinson, of Grand Blanc, is the president of NorthGate and a pastor at Word of Life Christian Church. Pastor Wilkinson is appointed to signify minority-owned enterprise enterprises for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

Martha Zehnder Kaczynski, of Frankenmuth, is the vice chairman of the Frankenmuth Bavarian Inn Corp., Bavarian Inn Lodge, and the Frankenmuth Cheese Haus. Mrs. Kaczynski appointed to signify companies for a time period commencing May 29, 2020 and expiring May 29, 2021.

Whitmer says because the state has begun to part in sectors of the financial system and her primary precedence has been doing so in a means that protects staff, clients and their households.

Work share offers flexibility to employers and permits staff to maintain their jobs and accumulate unemployment insurance coverage.

On Wednesday, the MEDC introduced that the Pure Michigan Business Connect Program has developed a portal to help the PPE wants of Michigan companies as they begin the method of re-opening.

As of Friday, greater than 900 Michigan firms with procurement wants registered by means of the portal, together with almost 1,800 suppliers.

To reopen sectors of the state’s financial system the proper means Whitmer stated everybody should work collectively. Whitmer additionally says she’s going to preserve placing the employees’ well being and security first.

May 28 Press Conference Updates

Whitmer says Michigan’s coronavirus instances are declining and the state has ramped up testing and secured PPE to final a number of weeks for hospitals. The governor can also be relying on help from the federal authorities saying she hopes President Donald Trump and U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell step up and assist the state with its funds.

Over the final 10 weeks right here’s how the state has taken actions to guard Michiganders:

Hospitals: $25M

Direct Care Workers: $22.1M

Nursing Homes: $3.4M

Federally Qualified Health Centers: $5M

Community Mental Health Grants: $5M

PPE (Hospital Gowns, Ventilators, Sanitizer, N95 Masks, Hospital Beds): $251M

Support for working households Child care: $181M Unemployment $8.5B paid to Michigan staff Work share

Small Business Grants $1M to small companies that retooled $10M to small companies aid grants $3.3M to bars and eating places



Whitmer says state re-engaged sectors of the financial system akin to development, manufacturing retail and extra.

Whitmer and senior members of her workers took pay cuts because the state tightened its funds through the coronavirus outbreak:

Whitmer pay minimize: 10 %

Executive crew pay minimize: 5 %

Cabinet pay minimize: 5 %

Two rounds of state worker layoffs: $80M gross financial savings

Michigan funds priorities:

Prioritize funding for college lecture rooms and literacy

Protect police, hearth and native communities

Worker protections: Hazard pay for first responders Extend unemployment advantages COVID-19 workplace of employee security

Fund vaccine analysis at Michigan analysis universities

Rebuilding Michigan bonding program to begin fixing state roads proper now and preserve drivers protected

Paid sick and household go away

Policy Priorities To Help Michigan Families:

Access to well being care

High high quality childcare

Worker retraining: future for frontliners

Return to high school plan

Supporting small companies

Enhanced shopper protections

RELATED LINK: Coronavirus In Michigan: Here’s An Updated List Of Positive Cases, Deaths

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced extra constructive instances of coronavirus illness bringing the state whole of COVID-19 instances to 56,014 and 5,372 deaths as of May 28 at Three p.m. The deaths introduced on May 28 consists of 17 deaths recognized throughout a Vital Records assessment.

May 26 Press Conference Updates

On Tuesday, Whitmer signed an government order increasing the varieties of medical personnel that may order a coronavirus take a look at.

Michiganders eligible for testing embody somebody who: Exhibits any symptom of COVID-19, together with delicate signs

Has been uncovered to an individual with COVID-19

Has been working exterior their dwelling for at the very least 10 days

Resides in any congregate setting, akin to a long-term care facility, jail or jail, homeless shelter, or migrant camp RELATED LINK: Gov. Whitmer’s New Executive Order Expands COVID-19 Testing Sites The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced extra constructive instances of coronavirus illness bringing the state whole of COVID-19 instances to 55,104 and 5,266 deaths as of Tuesday at Three p.m. EST. RELATED LINK: Coronavirus In Michigan: Here’s An Updated List Of Positive Cases, Deaths The governor additionally introduced a brand new, on-line dashboard that visually illustrates COVID-19 dangers and developments in Michigan, offering residents with necessary details about the pandemic standing the place they stay and work. Michiganders can discover the dashboard at MIstartmap.data. The governor was joined by MDHHS Chief Deputy for Health and Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun, Dr. Emily Martin, Associate Professor of Epidemiology on the University of Michigan School of Public Health, and Beverly Allen, Chief Executive Officer of Aetna Better Health of Michigan, a subsidiary of CVS Health.

May 21 Press Conference Updates

On Thursday, Whitmer signed plenty of government orders that can part extra sectors of Michigan’s financial system.

Thursday’s updates embody:

Lifting the requirement that well being care suppliers delay some nonessential medical, dental and veterinary procedures. This goes into impact statewide on Friday, May 29.

Statewide reopening of auto showrooms by appointment solely. This goes into impact. This goes into impact Tuesday, May 26 .

. Allowing statewide retail, by appointment solely. Stores are restricted to 10 clients at anyone time. This goes into impact Tuesday, May 26.

Allowing statewide gathering of 10 individuals or much less instantly, so long as individuals are practising social distancing. This goes into impact instantly.

Businesses that reopen MUST adhere to strict security measures to guard workers, clients, shoppers and sufferers.

RELATED LINK: Whitmer Reopens Auto Dealerships, Retail Businesses By Appointment

May 18 Press Conference Updates



Whitmer signed an government order to additional defend Michigan staff because the state begins to re-engage sectors of the financial system.

This government order requires all companies to stick to strict security tips to guard their staff, their patrons, and their communities from an infection. To foster compliance, the governor additionally signed an government directive to nominate a Director of COVID-19 Workplace Safety throughout the Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity.

Under the chief order 2020-91, companies that resume in-person work should, amongst different issues, develop a COVID-19 preparedness and response plan and make it obtainable to workers and clients by June 1.

Businesses should additionally present COVID-19 coaching to staff that covers, at a minimal, office infection-control practices, the correct use of PPE, steps staff should take to inform the enterprise or operation of any signs of COVID-19 or a suspected or confirmed prognosis of COVID-19, and how one can report unsafe working circumstances.

Whitmer additionally introduced the reopening in two areas of retail enterprise, workplace work that can not be carried out remotely, and eating places and bars with restricted seating. The two areas are each within the northern a part of the state—particularly, MERC areas 6 and eight, as detailed within the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan’s financial system.

The partial reopening will take impact on Friday, May 22. Cities, villages, and townships could select to take a extra cautious course if they want: the order doesn’t abridge their authority to limit the operations of eating places or bars, together with limiting such institutions to outside seating.

Cities, villages, and townships could select to take a extra cautious course if they want: the order doesn’t abridge their authority to limit the operations of eating places or bars, together with limiting such institutions to outside seating. Region 6 within the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan consists of the next counties: Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Roscommon, Benzie, Grand Traverse, Kalkaska, Crawford, Leelanau, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency, Alpena, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Presque Isle, and Emmet.

Region 8 within the governor’s MI Safe Start Plan consists of the next counties: Gogebic, Ontonagon, Houghton, Keweenaw, Iron, Baraga, Dickinson, Marquette, Menominee, Delta, Alger, Schoolcraft, Luce, Mackinac, and Chippewa.

May 15 Press Conference Updates

On Thursday Whitmer and Plaintiffs within the Gary B. Literacy case initially filed towards Governor Rick Snyder, signed a settlement settlement Whitmer says she stays dedicated to making sure paths to literacy for kids throughout Michigan. She says this was a landmark ruling and he or she is proud to combat to defend it.

On Friday Whitmer introduced a course of for the way the state can start planning for when and the way college students and workers could start safely returning again to high school buildings

Whitmer signed an Executive Order to determine a return to study advisory council. The panel – which might be comprised of scholars, dad and mom, frontline educators, directors and public well being officers – might be tasked with offering the COVID-19 Task Force on Education throughout the State Emergency Operations Center with suggestions on how one can safely, equitably, and effectively return to high school within the fall. It can even align with the MI Safe Start Plan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer introduced May 7 her six part plan to cease the unfold of COVID-19 and reopen Michigan’s financial system. The governor has labored with leaders in well being care, enterprise, labor, and training to develop the plan and says Michigan is in part three.

RELATED LINK: Here’s Gov. Whitmer’s 6 Phase Plan To Reopen Michigan

May 13 Press Conference Updates

Whitmer opened the convention taking a number of moments to recollect former Sen. Morris Hood who died at 54 from COVID-19.

Whitmer additionally talked about that 10,000 protecting robes had been donated to town’s first responders in honor of Skylar Herbert, the primary little one to die within the state from COVID-19.

Here’s Whitmer’s updates:

Wednesday morning her administration introduced the state of Michigan will take part within the Federal Unemployment Insurance Agency Work Share program to assist offset funds implications on account of the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Michigan is at present within the third of 6 phases of the MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage the state’s financial system.

Whitmer was additionally joined by enterprise leaders from throughout the sate who’re dedicated to making sure the security of their workers and clients.

As of Wednesday there have been 48,391 instances of coronavirus in Michigan and 4,714 deaths. 22,686 individuals have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.

RELATED LINK: Coronavirus In Michigan: Here’s An Updated List Of Positive Cases

May 11 Press Conference Updates

Whitmer stated Tuesday will mark 9 weeks for the reason that coronavirus first appeared within the state.

As of Monday, May 11 COVID-19 is current in 79 of Michigan’s 83 counties.

The state has supplied greater than 1.1 million unemployed Michigan staff greater than $Four billion in advantages.

Businesses can not punish a employee who should keep dwelling as a result of they’ve examined constructive for COVID-19, are experiencing signs or have are available contact with somebody who has.

The Department of Corrections has taken plenty of measures to guard individuals serving time, increasing testing protocols and expedite paroles.

Whitmer’s administration will proceed to observe the information and stories from Michigan’s state parks.

Until there’s a vaccine, social distancing is the one actual software to stop spreading of coronavirus.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced extra constructive instances of coronavirus illness 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state whole of COVID-19 instances to 47,552 and 4,584 deaths as of Monday at Three p.m. and 22,686 individuals have recovered in Michigan from the coronavirus as of May 8.

May 7 Press Conference Updates

Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed an Executive Order Thursday to increase Michigan’s Stay Home, Stay Safe order to May 28. Under this order, Michiganders nonetheless should not go away their houses besides to run important errands, to interact in protected outside actions, or to go to specified jobs.

The governor’s order will enable manufacturing staff, together with these at Michigan’s Big Three auto firms, to renew work on Monday, May 11 as a part of her MI Safe Start Plan.

After saying that Michigan’s manufacturing staff will return to work on Monday, May 11, Whitmer detailed the six phases of her MI Safe Start Plan to re-engage Michigan’s financial system.

The phases of the pandemic embody: UNCONTROLLED GROWTH: The rising variety of new instances day-after-day, overwhelming our well being techniques. PERSISTENT SPREAD: We proceed to see excessive case ranges with concern about well being system capability. FLATTENING: The epidemic is not rising and the health-system’s capability is ample for present wants. IMPROVING: Cases, hospitalizations and deaths are clearly declining. CONTAINING: Continued case and loss of life charge enhancements, with outbreaks rapidly contained. POST-PANDEMIC: Community unfold not anticipated to return. Whitmer introduced Michigan is in Phase Three as of May 7. The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services introduced extra constructive instances of coronavirus illness 2019 (COVID-19). This brings the state whole of COVID-19 instances to 45,646 and 4,343 deaths as of Thursday at Three p.m. EST. More updates: Pfizer introduced the primary individuals have been dosed within the U.S. in a medical trial for the BNT162 vaccine program to stop COVID-19 an infection.

More than 2,700 companies round Michigan had been awarded a complete of $10 million in Michigan Small Business Relief Program.

DHHS introduced that near 90,000 low-income faculty college students in Michigan who’re enrolled in profession or technical education schemes are eligible to obtain meals help advantages efficient this week.

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials will not be revealed, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Related