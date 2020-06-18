Here’s a Classic Click of the Late Rishi Kapoor with his Siblings

2020 has taken away a lot gems and has left a massive void in the trade. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passing away on account of his sickness was certainly one of the saddest incidents this yr. Ever since the actor left for heavenly abode, his daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been sharing pretty throwback photos of her father on social media as she recollects the time spent with him.

Today Riddhima took to Instagram story and shared a ‘classic’ click on of the Kapoor clan. In the black-and-white image, Krishna Raj Kapoor is seen smiling, posing with her youngsters. Rishi Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Rajiv Kapoor and Ritu Kapoor are seen as little youngsters. One take a look at the image and one can acknowledge Rishi Kapoor in the body.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni has been staying in Mumbai to help her mom Neetu Kapoor and brother Ranbir Kapoor emotionally after the unlucky incident.