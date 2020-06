Here’s A Checklist Of Weekend Development In Metro Detroit – Detroit

METRO DETROIT, Mich. ( DETROIT) – The Michigan Division of Transportation has launched a record of weekend building in Metro Detroit.

MDOT says climate has an effect on all operate and might lead to delays or cancellations.

Here’s a record of the building:

I-75 :

Oakland – NB I-75, John R to I-696, one LANE OPEN, Sat 7am-7pm.

Oakland – NB I-75 at Walton CLOSED INTERMITTENTLY, Sat 6am-10am.

Oakland – SB I-75 RAMP CLOSED to NB Joslyn, Fri 7am-6pm.

Oakland – NB/SB Rochester Rd CLOSED at I-75, Fri 9pm-Sat noon.

I-94:

Macomb – EB I-94, M-29/23 Mile to County Line Rd, one LANE OPEN, Sat 4am-Sun four:30pm.

Macomb – 25 Mile Rd Carpool Whole lot at & M-19/New Haven CLOSED, Fri 7pm-Mon 6am.

Macomb/Wayne – WB I-94 CLOSED, I-696 to Conner, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am. All on/off ramps closed.

Wayne – EB/WB I-94, Wyoming to 2nd Ave, one LANE OPEN, two moving lane closures, Fri 9pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB I-94, Rawsonville to Haggerty, one LANE OPEN, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Wayne – EB 94 RAMP CLOSED to Rawsonville and NB/SB Rawsonville RAMP CLOSED to EB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

I-696:

Macomb – EB I-696, M-three/Gratiot to I-94, proper lane closed, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

Macomb – EB I-696 RAMP CLOSED to WB I-94, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-three : (Gratiot)

Macomb – NB/SB M-three RAMP CLOSED to EB I-696, Fri 8pm-Mon 5am.

M-19 : (New Haven Rd)

Macomb – 25 Mile Rd Carpool Whole lot at & M-19/New Haven CLOSED, Fri 7pm-Mon 6am.

M-59:

Macomb – WB M-59, I-94 to Romeo Plank, left lane moving lane closure, Fri 9am-3pm.

© 2020 Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This materials might not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Associated