Harbour Town ‘Places Premium On Short Game,’ Says Dottie Pepper On RBC Heritage – Dallas / Fort Worth

The PGA Tour appears to have discovered a working method for skilled golf in the course of the coronavirus pandemic. It contains plenty of testing, tons of hand sanitizer and no followers on the course. The ropes stay. The cameras had been watching, as Daniel Berger topped a stellar subject and prevailed in an anti-climactic playoff with Collin Morikawa to take the Charles Schwab Challenge at Colonial.

Golf’s return was an amazing success. The Tour strikes to Harbour Town Golf Links this week for the RBC Heritage, which has shifted from its ordinary mid-April slot on the calendar. Another sturdy subject is anticipated to tee it up, this time in Hilton Head, South Carolina, with the entire world’s top-five gamers and 15 of the highest 20 scheduled to play.

Tiger Woods, who’s ranked 13th, won’t be amongst them. Woods additionally missed the Charles Schwab and was final seen at The Match: Champions for Charity in late May, the place he gave the impression to be wholesome. The Memorial Tournament in a month appears the most probably occasion for his return.

The high 5 will look to rebound from a considerably disappointing exhibiting on the Charles Schwab. World primary, Rory McIlroy, who had by no means competed on the course, toyed with the leaderboard on Friday with a second-round 63 earlier than dropping out of competition. Jon Rahm and Dustin Johnson each missed the reduce. Brooks Koepka tied McIlroy with a 32nd-place end, however by no means actually contended. Only Justin Thomas made the highest 10.

“Rory will play better,” says Sports on-course reporter Dottie Pepper. “There was some rust to be kicked off. It wasn’t super shiny. I think Koepka will do the same, kick off some of that rust. I look for Justin Thomas to play well. He got himself in there over the weekend and didn’t quite finish on Sunday.”

The present high 5, save for Johnson, skipped the RBC Heritage final 12 months. Its place straight following the Masters presumably had one thing to do with it. This 12 months, they must take care of the occasion’s strongest subject in a while. Eight winners from the final decade will return, together with 2019 defending champion C.T. Pan and runner-up (and 2014 winner) Matt Kuchar. Brian Gay, who holds the course document (264) from his 2009 win, will even be within the subject. The final 4 champions had been first-timers, although, none needed to face something near this major-caliber subject.

Harbour Town, like Colonial, favors shot-makers. The par-71 observe measures 7,099 yards, placing it on the shorter facet for the PGA Tour. But what it lacks in size it makes up for in issue. Scoring low requires exact placement. As Pepper factors out, “there’s a redemption quality to this place. You can make a big number, but you can also get on a very big run and make a lot of birdies here.”

The final six holes are among the many greatest stretches on Tour. This portion of the course begins with the 353-yard par-4 13th, which includes a comparatively massive inexperienced guarded by a large front-side bunker. It ends with the 460-yard, par-4 18th, which performs alongside Calibogue Sound towards the red-and-white-striped Harbour Town lighthouse. The lighthouse ought to be in full view this 12 months with out the grandstand to dam it.

“There’s a good balance of holes,” in line with Pepper. “You have to be able to move the golf ball both ways. When the wind comes up here, it plays particularly difficult because the greens are so small. It places a premium on the short game.”

Harbour Town will not be a bombers paradise. “If you look at the winners over the last few years, there are no big bombers that have really won here,” says Pepper. “It’s a player that has control that will consistently play well here.”

The favorites as soon as once more embrace the most effective of the most effective on the PGA Tour. All of them can drive for distance, however boast a well-rounded recreation that ought to serve them nicely across the greens.

Here are the favorites:

Rory McIlroy (11-1)

McIlroy completed 9 strokes behind the eventual winner and nicely outdoors the highest 10 final week. But going into the occasion he hadn’t missed the highest 10 since final August, and going into the ultimate spherical he nonetheless had a shot. That ought to be the case once more this week. McIlroy is over a decade faraway from his final and solely look at Harbour Town, the place he completed 58th on the Verizon Heritage.

Justin Thomas (16-1)

Like McIlroy, Thomas was positioned to make a transfer going into Sunday on the Charles Schwab. He would find yourself tied for 10th, 4 strokes behind Berger. It marks his fourth top-10 end of the 12 months, he’s additionally missed the reduce twice. The world’s third-ranked participant final competed at Harbour Town in 2016, when limped to a 75th-place end that included a disastrous fourth spherical. He completed 11th the 12 months earlier than.

Bryson DeChambeau (16-1)

The bulked-up DeChambeau regarded good on the Charles Schwab, gaining strokes off the tee on a course the place it might not have appeared doable. He was on tempo to be a part of the playoff that determined the event earlier than bogeying the 17th gap. He completed one stroke again, tied for third. It was his fourth top-five Tour end of his 5 occasions this 12 months. Harbour Town, like Colonial, doesn’t normally favor the bombers. But DeChambeau has mastered it twice, putting third in 2018 and fourth in 2016. He’s additionally missed the reduce twice.

Watch the RBC Heritage Saturday, June 20 and Sunday, June 21