Haircuts Return To San Mateo SF Opera Will not Sing This Fall Season – San Francisco

Divorce Proceedings In Relatives Courts Slowed By COVID-19 Outbreak

WALNUT CREEK — Breaking up is challenging to do, but it is even tougher for the duration of a pandemic. Divorces, in accordance to one particular Bay Spot family members lawyer, are taking twice as prolonged to course of action right after family members courts shut down since of COVID-19. “I typically think that a sort of standard divorce takes about 12 months from beginning to end, sometimes it can be faster,” mentioned family members and divorce lawyer Camilla Cochran. “Now people who are filing today are probably looking at the end of 2021, if they’re lucky.” Pearl Barlow is locating out that what Cochran is saying is accurate. Read through A lot more

Reopening: Buzz Returns To When Shuttered Contra Costa County Hair Salons

WALNUT CREEK — It was definitely a ‘big hair’ day in Contra Costa County on Wednesday. Salons and barber outlets closed due to the fact late March have been reopened for organization as wellness officials carry on to ease the restrictions place into area to halt the spread of the coronavirus. At Improvements Salon in Walnut Creek, the identify appeared fitting since of the necessities nevertheless in area. Very first, buyers had to patiently wait outdoors right up until their stylist was prepared. Then came a temperature examine at the door and after within masks have been necessary as was social distancing. People are the new usual for journey to the salon. But workers and buyers did not look to thoughts. Read through A lot more

Officials Reopening San Francisco’s Pier 39 On Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO — Officials have announced that Pier 39 — a well-liked tourist location — will reopen on Thursday, one more indicator San Francisco’s economic climate is starting to emerge from its COVID-19 slumber. The assortment of above 100 outlets and dining establishments on the city’s waterfront has been closed due to the fact the Bay Spot-broad shelter in area went into result in mid-March. “We are pleased to reopen PIER 39 this week,” mentioned Taylor Safford, President and Chief Executive Officer of PIER 39. “We have been working for the past three months to ensure our reopening is safe and secure for each visitor. We want all of our guests to relax and enjoy the day with family and friends.” Read through A lot more

San Mateo County Concerns New Shelter Purchase Dine-In Eating places, Hair Salons Can Reopen

SAN MATEO COUNTY — Wellness officials in San Mateo County on Wednesday announced an up to date COVID-19 shelter buy that will let dining establishments to resume dine-in support and barber outlets and salons to reopen amongst other firms. With the completion of the state’s variance course of action, San Mateo County Wellness Officer Dr. Scott Morrow issued a new buy to align the county with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Resilience Roadmap. Companies in San Mateo County will now comply with the state’s routine for reopening, also prolonged as they adhere to the community order’s COVID-19 security measures and comply with state advice. The new buy dated June 17 limits gatherings to no a lot more than 50 men and women, outlines social distancing and encounter covering necessities, makes it possible for for social bubbles, and demands firms to put into action a social distancing protocol and written wellness and security strategies. The new buy is successful quickly. Read through A lot more

CDC: Swimming Protected As Prolonged As Social Distancing Guidelines Are Enforced

SAN FRANCISCO — As temperatures are anticipated to climb into the 90s close to the Bay Spot, numerous are nevertheless asking yourself if it is secure to swim at the seashore or pool for the duration of the coronavirus pandemic. Wellness officials say it can be secure, as prolonged as swimmers stick to social distancing recommendations in and out of the water. In accordance to the U.S. Centers for Illness Manage and Prevention, there is no proof that the virus that brings about COVID-19 can spread from man or woman to man or woman in water in pools, sizzling tubs, oceans or lakes. Pool disinfectants like chlorine must also destroy the virus, supplying one more layer of safety. Read through A lot more

San Francisco Opera Cancels Fall 2020 Season In excess of Coronavirus Pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO — The San Francisco Opera announced Tuesday that it has canceled its fall 2020 season since of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. The fall season for the opera was scheduled to open on Sept. 11 with an opening evening celebration concert, but organizers mentioned existing public wellness details about the virus and state and community recommendations manufactured it extremely hard to move forward with the season. There have been to be 37 performances of 5 operas in the season, which was set to run by Dec. six at the War Memorial Opera Home. Officials with the San Francisco Operas mentioned they are exploring virtual techniques to celebrate the classic opening weekend of the season. Read through A lot more

UC Berkeley Fall COVID-19 Strategies: Primarily Remote Mastering, Constrained In-Man or woman Courses

BERKELEY — University of California at Berkeley officials on Wednesday outlined the school’s strategies for re-opening for the fall semester, like modest in-man or woman class sizes and an intent to residence up to six,500 college students on campus. UC Berkeley Chancellor Carol Christ, Executive Vice Chancellor and Provost Paul Alivisatos, Vice Chancellor for Undergraduate Training Catherine Koshland and Vice Chancellor for Pupil Affairs Stephen Sutton sent a message to the school’s undergraduate college students explaining various selections for the duration of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic. Although in-man or woman lessons will be constrained to modest numbers, college students will be permitted to get practically each class remotely for the duration of the semester if they opt for. All substantial lecture lessons will only be presented remotely, in accordance to the university. Read through A lot more