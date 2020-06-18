Haim Tackles Sexism on New Album ‘Women in Music’

Instagram

The all-female music trio Este, Danielle, and Alana recount their encounter with sexism and explains the that means behind the title and artwork of their new studio album.

–

Haim are opening up on the gender disparity they’ve encountered in the music sector on their new album.

The all-female sibling trio, Este, Danielle, and Alana, are one particular of the hottest Los Angeles pop rock outfits, but in an interview with Wide variety they uncovered, up till not long ago, interviewers had been fixated on their gender.

Admitting that they would consistently be asked, “What it’s like to be…?” in “every single interview,” Danielle mentioned, “We have not gotten asked the query this record cycle, which is also an additional purpose why we wished to phone the album Ladies in Music. So it can be essentially fantastic.”

The new record, titled “Women in Music Pt. III”, seems to tackle sexism from the outset, with the cover artwork portraying “The Wire” hitmakers behind the counter at their beloved Canter’s Deli on Fairfax, posing in front of a sea of sausages.

&#13<br />

Danielle, the group’s principal songwriter and lead vocalist, confessed the title is “mostly funny. But we also thought, ‘Why don’t we just put it into our music and tell our fans some of the experiences that we’ve had?’ ”

A single unique verse on the record particulars the hassles and preconceptions gals encounter going into guitar outlets, with Danielle explaining, “Growing up, being young women musicians, going into the conglomerate shops, it was always just a really s**tty experience. We were met with the obvious, ‘Oh, are you buying something for your boyfriend?’ or, ‘Oh, here’s a great starter, like, Squire.’ ”

On the other hand, in spite of scoring two U.S. leading 10 albums, Este additional, “Honestly, even now, going into that special store which shall not be named, we get the same thing, except we’re old enough to just give it an eye roll.”

“Women in Music Pt. III” is launched June 26, 2020.