Guy In Corte Madera Crushed In Rollover Crash Of Garbage Truck He Was Driving – San Francisco

CORTE MADERA ( SF) — A guy died in Corte Madera early Thursday following staying pinned beneath the Mill Valley Refuse Support garbage truck he was driving, the Central Marin Police Authority explained.

Officers responded close to five:45 a.m. to a report of a automobile collision in the 1100 block of Meadowsweet Drive. When they arrived, officers located the Mill Valley Refuse truck rolled on 1 side with the victim pinned beneath.

He was declared dead at the scene, police explained. The 1100 block of Meadowsweet Drive was closed to the public for many hrs Thursday morning whilst the truck was righted, in accordance to police.

An investigator from the regional workplace of the California Division of Occupational Security and Wellness reported to the scene and will investigate the situation. Central Marin police are also conducting their very own investigation.

The driver of the garbage truck was its only occupant. The Marin County coroner’s workplace will verify his identity at a later on date after his loved ones is notified.

