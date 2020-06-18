Grand Prairie Family members Thankful For Father Surviving COVID-19 Regardless of Getting Informed He Wouldn’t – Dallas / Fort Well worth

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas () – It is been two months due to the fact Victor Prieto was diagnosed with COVID-19 and informed he wouldn’t survive it.

It commenced with a fever, but when his oxygen amounts started to fall on April 13, points took a flip for the worst.

Victor invested 18 days at Harris Methodist, 31 days at Baylor and 14 days in rehabilitation. Victor’s sister, Sarai Sanchez, informed 11 Information it was really emotional for the household.

“It was a roller coaster, because sometimes they were telling us, he’s good, he’s doing well. But then all of a sudden, it would go down,” Sanchez mentioned.

The complete household started to put together for the worst. The employees at his hospital informed the household they had completed every thing they could do for him. At household, his daughter struggled to see her lifestyle with no him.

“My birthday is coming soon and I am turning 15. And you know I always pictured him with me…on my day,” mentioned Milenka Prieto.

But regardless of the odds, he manufactured a total recovery and started to get time away from the ventilators. It was a revelation that health professionals and nurses couldn’t recognize.

Seeking back, he does not know how it occurred and does not recall significantly of his time in the hospital.

“I remember only the voices of the nurses and doctors,” Victor Prieto mentioned.

He had to relearn how to stroll and even breathe on his personal. It was a healthcare miracle the household believes occurred only via the energy of prayer.

“People were texting me ‘Hey I’m praying for you, I’m from Germany,’ ‘I’m from Peru,’ I said wow!” Victor mentioned.

The household invested weeks praying collectively each and every evening more than Zoom. They held vigils and go through verses to one particular an additional.

Prieto mentioned he was just thankful that God made a decision to give him a 2nd probability. These days was his 1st day household due to the fact paying just about 50 days in the hospital. Now, they want to share just one particular message.

“We don’t know when your family is going to be touched by this virus. Our message as a family is just to get reunited with your family. Get together. And do not lose focus that God can do miracles.”