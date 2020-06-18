Graeme Curran totally free from jail indecent assault convictions overturned

Magistrate Graeme Curran has left jail following interesting his sentence, but his victim says his battle was well worth it since he stays a “convicted paedophile.”

In a statement to the guy, who cannot be recognized, says his message has not altered regardless of today’s growth.

“To anyone considering coming forward to tell their story, I can only say one thing: just do it. The benefits far outweigh the burdens,” he mentioned.

Graeme Curran walked totally free from court. ()

The Court of Criminal Appeal quashed two of Curran’s indecent assault convictions but upheld yet another 5.

His minimal sentence was also slashed from 16 months to 9 months, which he had previously served.

He was jailed in August final yr following a jury heard he abused the then-teenage boy, whom he known as “little chicken.”

The assaults took area on a boat journey and in the course of a “ritual” in his Sydney house.

In his appeal, Curran’s barrister Phillip Boulten SC argued the Crown’s closing handle to the jury resulted in a “miscarriage of justice.”

He mentioned the prosecutor had implied Curran had “plenty of motive to lie” and had a “weakness” for boys which he mentioned was a “particularly nasty, barbed comment.”

Mr Boulten also pointed to inconsistencies in his account of the assaults and argued his memory had been compromised.

“He was the focus of the sessions where hypnosis was induced and where we say there is a real chance, a real risk that he may have altered memories or produced new memories,” Mr Boulten mentioned.

The Court of Criminal Appeal will release its causes for the selection at a later on date.

Curran was launched late this afternoon and will serve 7 months on parole.