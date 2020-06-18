Google’s new Chrome extension lets you link directly to specific text on a page

Link to Text Fragment is a new Chrome Extension from Google that lets you generate URLs to specific text on a webpage, whatever the page’s formatting.

With the extension put in, merely spotlight the text you need to link to, proper click on, and choose “Copy Link to Selected Text.” This can then be shared and opened by anybody utilizing a appropriate browser. For instance, clicking this link in Chrome or Edge will convey you directly to a highlighted part on the backside of the article.

The Google extension builds upon a new characteristic that was lately added to Chromium known as Text Fragments, which works by appending additional linking data to a URL after a #. It’s the identical know-how that Google now typically makes use of to link to specific components of a webpage in search outcomes. However, these URLs could be lengthy and troublesome to manually create if you’re linking to longer sections of text, or advanced net pages the place the identical phrases are repeated a number of occasions. This extension simplifies the creation course of.

The hyperlinks created by the extension are appropriate with model 80 upwards of all Chromium-based browsers, however they’re not supported in all browsers. Google’s weblog submit notes that as of yesterday Firefox and Safari had not mentioned that they’d implement the characteristic. Clicking a link utilizing these browsers will merely take you to the highest of the linked webpage, with out highlighting the text.

Text fragments are a small however helpful piece of performance that make it simpler to discover specific data on a webpage. In the paragraph above, for instance, the hyperlink to Google’s weblog submit is about up to link directly to the part about Firefox and Safari compatibility. You may additionally see it being helpful for linking to a specific step in a lengthy collection of directions, or a explicit entry in a best-of record.

The extension and the performance it allows are promising, nevertheless it’s not good simply but. While testing out the characteristic in Edge, I’d typically get linked to the right a part of the page, however the text wouldn’t be highlighted. Then, when creating hyperlinks, I’d typically obtain an error telling me to spotlight a longer part of text, regardless of having already chosen a entire paragraph. I wasn’t ready to confirm what it was about my mixture of browser, extensions, and the web sites I used to be linking to that triggered these issues.

The Link to Text Fragment extension is accessible now within the Chrome Web Store.