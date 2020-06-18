Google slated to open new Houston office by 2021

HOUSTON – Google Inc. is opening its first native gross sales office in Houston, in accordance to the Houston Business Journal.

The firm will home the regional Cloud Enterprise Sales staff on the One Buffalo Heights constructing at 3663 Washington Ave. The 37,000-square-foot office is slated to open in early 2021.

The office is anchored by an H-E-B grocery retailer throughout the Buffalo Heights improvement, which opened in October 2019. Buffalo Heights is a developed by Houston-based BKR Memorial.

During a press convention Wednesday, Mayor Sylvester Turner mentioned town has been focusing on Google. The new office is a sign of a diversifying market in Houston, he mentioned.

Turner mentioned the enterprise ecosystem is increasing in sectors akin to retail, tourism and digital tech.

“We are now sprinting to the construction of this ecosystem,” Turner mentioned.