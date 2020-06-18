GM can make vehicles how did it swiftly pivot to encounter shields and ventilators?

Standard Motors 3D-printed components for far more than 17,000 encounter shields that have been donated to hospitals and 1st responders.

Standard Motors additive-manufacturing staff members functioning at the nevertheless-below-development Additive Innovation Center. The business makes use of a combine of printers from businesses like Stratasys, Markforged, and HP.

Jeffrey Sauger for Standard Motors

3D-printed ear savers support make masks far more cozy for some wearers.

Jeffrey Sauger for Standard Motors

3D-printed fixtures (or nests) for ventilator manufacturing.

Jeffrey Sauger for Standard Motors

The COVID-19 pandemic has altered the way quite a few of us function, and that is surely genuine for Standard Motors. The nation’s greatest automaker could not be marketing almost as quite a few vehicles as it hoped and has even pushed back some of its merchandise releases (like a refreshed Bolt EV), but it can be been loads hectic. The business has switched gears and is working with its sources and experience to create ventilators and private protective products like encounter shields to provide the healthcare sector. As it turns out, Standard Motors’ investment in additive manufacturing—3D printing to you and me—has played a major purpose in acquiring that energy up and operating swiftly.

Covid-19 Coverage See far more stories



GM is no stranger to 3D printing, obtaining 1st dipped a toe into the globe of additive manufacturing back in the late 1980s. These days, as the engineering has matured, GM mainly makes use of it for fast prototyping and testing new components. But it has also been invaluable in building health-related supplies.

“The ventilators maybe got a lot of the headlines here,” explained Kevin Quinn, GM’s director of additive style and manufacturing. But there was also Venture O, “as in ‘other,’ like everything else, right? What else could we do to help support the frontline and support the healthcare workers as they were really battling this tooth and nail every day? And that was where the face shields, the ear savers, some of these other projects were born,” he informed me.

“One of the big benefits is you can quickly pivot,” Quinn stated. “So today, I could be printing automotive parts for development, and tomorrow, I could easily pivot and start printing something different—the face shield or the ear savers that we’ve printed here and some of the tooling for the ventilator supply—and really be able to quickly get those operations up and running, get production parts out, because we didn’t have the luxury to wait. These healthcare providers—and even our employees who were still working in some cases—needed these things for their safety, and couldn’t wait three, four, or five weeks even for a simple prototype injection mold tool to come online.”

“We were producing tooling and fixtures and jigs for our assembly plants,” explained Ron Daul, Quinn’s colleague and GM director of additive manufacturing. “We quickly pivoted—I would say overnight—to producing those same fixtures and nests for face masks at one of our plants. We were asked to produce ventilators. Same thing—all the tooling was produced for the nest, the fixtures and jigs, for a particular ventilator product.”

For the encounter shields, GM commenced with an open supply style shared by a Czech 3D-printing business known as Prusa Analysis just before tweaking it a bit for manufacturing. In all, GM printed 17,000 visor pieces (the clear plastic shield was not printed) to fill the gap till injection molds have been prepared given that then, the business has churned out far more than a quarter-million encounter shields.

When the pandemic was ravaging Italy early in the yr, 3D printing came to the rescue when a hospital in Chiari ran out of an critical element for ventilators. GM also turned to 3D printing for its ventilator manufacturing, even though right here in a far more related method to the way it can be employed in GM’s common line of function. Exclusively, it was on the tooling side, creating plastic nests (or fixtures) that have been utilised in the manufacturing course of action.

A automobile is a assortment of components, and so is a ventilator

To be honest, although 3D printing aided out with this energy, acquiring the license-manufactured Ventec ventilators into hospitals concerned far more of its other core capabilities.

“You might ask, ‘Why a car company?'” stated Dave Wilson, VP and enterprise and engineering fellow at NI, a testing and measurement business that worked with GM and Ventec on the task. “And part of that is because they have such a tremendous supply chain. They have capability from securing materials, securing electrical components, securing petrochemical things; it’s just, astounding when you take a look at a vehicle: it’s this symphony of orchestration of a tremendous, diverse amount of things, you know, from material science, to electronics, to chemistry,” Wilson informed Up News Info. (NI also aided in this, connecting GM with some of its personal suppliers to give needed sensors.)

“You know a ventilator at the end of the day is a collection of parts—high-tolerance plastic parts, circuit boards, stamped parts, everything else,” Daul informed me. “That’s what we do, and that’s what we woke up our supplier team to do, and they came through like they always do. We had overwhelming support to help us.”

Logistical experience also played a major purpose. “We have heroic stories of planes being held, you know,” Wilson stated. “Presidents of big shipping companies saying, ‘Hold that plane—we’ve got a critical shipment that has to go to Kokomo, Indiana!’ And they pulled out the stops and made it happen.”

Daul had 1st-hand expertise of that. He informed me, “When your boss calls you and tells you that it’s wheels up at the airport in 45 minutes, pack a bag, you’re going to Seattle and the mission is make ventilators, and you don’t sleep for the next three days in Seattle, and you live in a plant, trying to wake up your entire purchasing organization and get all your suppliers on board in 72 hours when there’s people’s lives at stake, it energizes you.”

That sentiment was shared by Quinn, even if he was not sent halfway across the nation on a moment’s observe. “It was just invigorating for our teams right now to be able to help something that was bigger than our company, something that the whole world was battling,” he stated. “To know we could have even a small impact on that was very rewarding for a lot of our team for how they stepped up to that challenge.”

How’s this for a evidence of notion?

Past the fulfillment of realizing they aided give daily life-conserving health-related products, Venture O and the ventilator system also aided show the well worth of 3D printing to a business that is identified to be very conservative when it comes to choice-building.

“With any new technology it’s always difficult to break through and convince people ‘OK, there’s these benefits to it,’ and they’re comfortable with how they’ve done things for a long time,” Daul stated. “The reality is that using this exercise and using this opportunity to compete with speed, breaking down the barriers of decision-making and everything else, and using 3D-printing as a mechanism to break down those barriers and show a physical outcome in hours versus waiting for that injection mold or waiting for that stamping die—those are important things.”

Listing picture by Jeffrey Sauger for Standard Motors