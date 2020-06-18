Get to Know Baron Vaughn, Host of SYFY Wire’s The Fantastic Debate

When it comes to sci-fi, movie, fantasy and horror, SYFY Wire’s The Fantastic Debate host Baron Vaughn is your man.

In this unique quick fired Q,ampA ahead of tonight’s premiere, the 39-12 months-outdated comedian proves he is a pop culture professional by answering a series of inquiries relating to superheroes, zombies, videos and additional.

For starters, the Grace and Frankie alum kicks off the Q,ampA by revealing his preferred childhood superhero—and his response may well shock you!

“My preferred childhood superhero was almost certainly Meteor Guy, as portrayed by Robert Townsend,” Baron expresses in the clip.

Sorry, Superman!

As for his dream superpower? Baron says he merely desires “incredible riches” à la Iron Guy and Batman’s Bruce Wayne.

Now, if you have ever had a solid viewpoint about no matter if superheroes must have capes, Baron’s received his scorching get for you. “No cape,” he quips. “Cape is when you’re a superhero going to the Met Gala.”