Gabrielle Union On Marketplace Reform: You Cannot Place A Band-Help On A Gunshot

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union has spoken out about a lot-required reform in the enjoyment sector — and she thinks that the sector just requirements to start off once more from scratch.

“We have been so committed as an industry — I mean, and every industry is facing the same thing — with going along to get along, trying to figure out how you work around the bad apples as opposed to addressing and making those bad apples accountable and there being real consequences,” she explained on The Each day Demonstrate With Trevor Noah.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR