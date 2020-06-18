Gabrielle Union Asks What Message Simon Cowell Sent by Defying Rules of Smoking on ‘AGT’ Set

WENN

During an look on ‘The Daily Show with Trevor Noah’, the former judge on ‘America’s Got Talent’ also shares her believed on the ongoing fight against systemic racism.

Gabrielle Union breaks down her genuine difficulties with Simon Cowell. During a discussion of today’s ongoing fight against systemic racism, the former judge on “America’s Got Talent” referred to as out the show’s creator and fellow judge for defying California law by smoking indoors, asking what message he was sending by performing so.

“Day one, Simon Cowell is smoking cigarettes inside,” the 47-year-old actress, who is severely allergic to cigarette smoke, started sharing her expertise operating on “AGT” in the course of an look on “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah“. She then pointed out, “I’ve worked a long time. I’ve worked with all kinds of people. I’ve never experienced that.”

“When your boss – the person who has the ability to determine who gets opportunities and who doesn’t – doesn’t believe that the law applies to him or the rules apply to him,” she went on detailing, “and he does it in full view of NBC, Fremantle and Syco and no one cares about Simon Cowell exposing all of these employees to second hand smoke, that’s day one.”

Trying to get her message across, the wife of retired NBA star Dwyane Wade asked host Trevor Noah, “What message do you think that sends to anyone that has an issue with the very real racism and the lack of accountability? And it goes on and on and on.”

In regards to the investigation commissioned by NBC following her complaints, the “L.A.’s Finest” star confessed, “Silly me, I thought ‘independent’ was independent.” She explained, “But when NBC and [producers] Fremantle and Syco spend for that investigation, they manage it.” She additional alleged, “They turn over what they believe to be inflammatory things, or things that are not advantageous to me.”

When asked how the business can far better aid black folks, the “Being Mary Jane” actress recommended, “There has to be an increase in representation across the board from the top to the bottom. We have to be able to be okay with change that doesn’t always benefit us.”

“Some people believe that … the only way to lead is to center yourself in every argument. But what I’m learning throughout this whole process is, sometimes the best way to lead is to get out of the way and make room for someone else,” she continued. “We have to dismantle the whole thing. We can’t put a Band-Aid on a gunshot wound.”





In early June, Gabrielle filed a harassment, discrimination and retaliation complaint with California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing. In the filing, she allegedly accused NBC Entertainment Chairman Paul Telegdy of attempting to “silence and intimidate” her in the course of investigation into her complaints about the “toxic” operating atmosphere behind the scenes.