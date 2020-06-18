Former head girl jailed for killing pedestrian in drink drive horror

A former head girl who killed a pedestrian in a “wanton” act whereas greater than twice the drink drive restrict has been jailed for three years.

Emily Rogers, 20, had been ingesting on an evening out when she drove residence drunk and struck 24-year-old Kristian Johnson in the early hours of June 17 final yr.

Preston Crown Court heard how Rogers had drunk a pint of lager and some bottles of beer earlier than she supplied a elevate to a buddy who had no cash for a taxi.

But, shortly after, she struck Mr Johnson along with her Suzuki and he was pronounced useless on the scene.

His heartbroken mum Paula Johnson has paid tribute to her son however stated the sentencing made her really feel like he “died all over again”.

Mrs Johnson stated her son was the “one and only thing I treasured” in a tear-jerking assertion after his killer was jailed.

The 20-year-old admitted inflicting Mr Johnson’s demise and was jailed for three years.

Mrs Johnson stated she felt just like the sentencing was an “insult” after she left the courtroom.

The mum-of-one stated: “I can’t believe that is all she got. I feel the whole hearing was focused on Emily and everything she has lost.

“There was extra dialog round her and the affect this has had on her life. Kristian not often got here into the dialog in any respect. I left that courtroom feeling like I used to be in the improper.

“She will spend 18 months locked up. How can you justify 18 months for the life of a young man who had everything to give, everything ahead of him?

“I really feel like Kristian has died over again in the present day.”

Mrs Johnson, who lost her husband suddenly following a heart attack almost 10 years ago, said she has nothing to live for since Kristian’s death.

She added: “Emily has taken away my bloodline. I’ll by no means see my son get married, I’ll by no means have grandchildren. All of these issues she will be able to go on to do.

“I very much feel that the message of today’s hearing was ‘you can go out and do this again. Go out and kill someone. You won’t have your life taken away at the end of it all.’

“The UK justice system has completely let me and Kristian down in the present day.”

Mrs Johnson has now pledged to write to her MP Jake Berry and is looking into how she can campaign for more severe punishments in cases like hers.

She paid a heartfelt tribute to her solely son whereas studying a sufferer affect assertion to the court docket.

She stated:”Kristian was my only son. He was my life, my world, my everything. When the police came and told me he was dead I broke down.

“I could not imagine that I had misplaced my youngster, the one and solely factor that I treasured and cherished a lot.”

Footage shown in court revealed that Mr Johnson had stepped out into Market Street in Bacup, West Yorkshire, seconds before Rogers hit him shortly after 1am on June 17 2019.

But accident investigators confirmed she would have had at least three seconds to react.

Summarising the case, Judge Andrew Jefferies QC said: “In the early hours of June 17 final yr, a life was senselessly misplaced. At the identical time your life modified perpetually.

“The simple reason for that is that you were drinking alcohol, you succumbed to peer pressure and you drove your car.

“There was completely no good cause for you to get behind the wheel.

“The expert evidence shows that you were in excess of twice over the legal limit for alcohol in your blood.

“Following your shift at work you have been persuaded to not depart your automotive at residence however to ferry your mates to the pub.

“It is my understanding that it was during the last of the journeys you took that night that you killed Mr Johnson.

“The sufferer, for some unknown cause, was standing in the carriageway.

“You have said that although you saw him you didn’t notice him step into the road.

“You weren’t rushing and also you have been in any other case driving correctly.

“I have indicated that there are no aggravating features but the observation must be made that the devastation that offences like this have is apparent from statements like the very moving one that we have heard.

“I’ve learn a variety of very shifting character references and testimonials all testifying to this being wholly out of character.”

Prosecutor Francis McEntee told the court how Rogers was found to have more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in her blood at the time of the accident.

He said: “At the time of the incident she was considerably greater than twice over the authorized restrict of alcohol in her blood.

“CCTV recordings of the incident appear to reveal that the defendant had been oblivious to the presence of Mr Johnson and the brakes of her Suzuki vehicle were applied only after she had hit him.

“Sadly, Mr Johnson sustained deadly accidents and was pronounced useless on the scene.”

Defending, Oliver Jarvis said his client had never been in trouble with the police before, stating the 20-year-old was full of remorse and regret over her actions.

He added: “It is solely attainable the collision was unavoidable. Her response might have been delayed because of alcohol consumption.

“Had she been sober the collision may still have been unavoidable.”

Rogers, of Greensnook Lane, Bacup, admitted inflicting demise by careless driving whereas beneath the affect of drink and should now spend three years in a younger offender’s institute.

She was banned from driving for four-and-a-half years.