Folks Convinced Bow Wow Is Gay More than His Anti-Females Instagram Submit

Bow Wow has been cutting up recently on his Instagram account. The “Developing Up Hip Hop: Atlanta” star appeared to be wanting to share some jokes on the photograph-sharing platform, but individuals seemingly did not share the identical humor with the rapper.

“She said ‘whisper something dirty in her ear’ so I said… ‘ya house,’ ” he wrote on Instagram Stories on Wednesday, June 17, incorporating a puking and laughing even though crying emojis in the publish. He may well feel it was humorous, but most individuals begged to vary.

“That boy wild,” Magnificent commented beneath TheShadeRoom’s publish about Bow Wow’s update. Some other supporters, meanwhile, have been convinced that Bow Wow may well be gay thinking of the quantity of his publish clowning gals. “The way he’s so messy towards women, I’m staring to think he likes men…,” a fan stated. Echoing the sentiment, another person else wrote, “It’s pride month. Just come out Bowiana.”

“I wish he just come out and say he like men already. he always complaining bout women,” a different man or woman extra. One particular other fan mentioned, “I think he doesn’t like women dude always has female issues lol.”

Meanwhile, a consumer named him corny for the publish. “How corny can one person be?” stated the man or woman. One more fan, on the other hand, shaded Bow Wow, “He acts like a 4th grader.”

Prior to this, the rapper-turned-actor faced backlash above his insensitive tweet amid Black Lives Matter motion. Rather of employing his platform to increase awareness about racial injustice and police brutality, Bow Wow sparked outrage with his tweet in which he insulted gals.

“Females be out right here calling eachother [sic] ‘sis’…thats due to the fact they be calling the identical n***a daddy,” he wrote on the blue bird app. “Bruh really; we want neither our sisters or brothers downgraded at this moment. Wrong energy bruh,” one particular of his followers replied. An individual else stated, “This isn’t it. Read the room,” with a different man or woman asking, “How, and why would you think this is funny?”